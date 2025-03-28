I interviewed Maxime Bernier last night and that will be dropping later. One highlight is that he would encourage Danielle Smith to say “yes” to separation if only as a negotiating tool, should Ottawa continue its economic and cultural bullying. This sounds extreme, I know, but I can’t fathom what other moves she may have. She’s sees clearly what’s going on and is being pilloried by the usual suspects for wanting to crank down the noise and have a friendly conversation with Trump which is an inevitability anyway in order to solve the crisis — that or pistols at dawn.

Remember:

Trump’s troll followed his authentic request for border security and fentanyl trafficking oversight — but Trudeau saw an opening to divide this country further and did so by poking the tariff bear who responded. He did the same with the convoy — but they stayed peaceful right up until the last billy club and beatings in the so-called Red Zone.

Trump is not like our truckers and reverted to pissing match mode — not to be outdone by Trudeau, a guy he surely sees as a wimpy, woke, word salad adjacent brat. The pompous approach by Trudeau was a mistake for the country. Never letting a good opportunity for grandstanding go to waste our former prime minister began the anti-Americanism that is currently tearing the country apart.

Liberals and dare I say it, Conservatives have elevated this preventable dispute started by Trudeau’s preening (this is the guy who never said a direct word to the convoy) after somewhat reckless trolling by Trump.

Now our politicians have a fake bogeyman to heroically fight instead of fixing this country and bringing us together. The timing is great because a good portion of the population is still marinating in Russia/Russia, Stormy Daniels and whomever that nutty woman was who claimed she was raped and in a swish NYC department store before walking it back under oath.

Boomer women, sadly, are trapped in a world of Trump hatred that requires medical attention. Plus they believe “banker” Carney will save the equity in the 4 million dollar houses they bought in 1960 for 15 thousand. They haven’t figured out that once he trashes the economy virtuously — there will be no one left to cash out to and their grandchildren will hate them — unless they become the beneficiaries — which they should in this climate.

I heard a story yesterday from a friend that his otherwise wonderful and smart Canadian brother is so debilitated by his hatred for Trump that he spits rage every moment as if in a hypnotized trance — which he probably is — induced by our Trump-hating media and pols. My friend is grieving this loss and is shaken to his core. Not since COVID-19 have we seen this phenomenon. It is real and an artifact of dangerous and anti-human political culture. All, except Bernier and Smith are guilty in my books right now. It is beginning to feel as fractured as it did during the FLQ crisis when people actually died. I’m not exaggerating how serious this is.

Yesterday, Carney, hoped to booster his political capitol, without having ever met with Trump by announcing the end of our relationship with America. This unelected, European-focussed, banker/bureaucrat/net-zero fanatic and WEF enthusiast — just broke with our favourite neighbour — the one who graciously has us for sleepovers, parties and career upgrades and who sends help whenever we are overwhelmed by catastrophe. I gasped. It happened just before I sat down with Maxime and we were both shocked. Carney is unelected and has been in office for about five minutes with a prorogued parliament. But here he goes. The arrogance is breathtaking.

As you know I’m mad at Jordan Peterson but I’d love to hear his analysis of the Carney psyche. I was a true crime producer for a decade and I’ve interviewed some dangerous men — not sure what category to put Carney in but something is clearly not right. He’s prickly, arrogant, dishonest and insecure. As I reported yesterday he has a volcanic temper and doesn’t like being held accountable by reporters. Just ask Rosemary Barton. I discovered yesterday that in the UK he was often referred to as Dr. Carney because he has a PHD. Just like Jill Biden. These are not secure people.

I have more coming on the Great Canadian Divide but I must rush to record this morning’s monologue. Read this Toronto Star article I retrieved from the paywall. It is more unnerving than the anti-vaxxer tirades of yore. It’s about the Elbows Up, Toronto chapter.

Recording now.

Have a good morning.

Stay critical and love your neighbour.

No matter what!