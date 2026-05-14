Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Shane Bartraw's avatar
Shane Bartraw
7h

Explains why the so called Elites want to push MAID and get rid of us so called useless eaters.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

Data centers and the escalation of A/i has two purposes: To make the rich richer and to further promote the depopulation scheme. If you cannot connect the dots, you are already lost in the digital sea of death.

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