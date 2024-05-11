Julie Will be commenting here so bring your questions and thoughts:
This week’s podcast was a labour of love and liberation. I spent two engaging hours with Dr. Julie Ponesse, a person I admire, someone who has been tested by the fires of tyranny and did not waver. As a philosopher and ethicist, she put her job on the line to say “no” to mandated jabs at the university where she taught and in that moment - became a leader in the pushback that saved lives. Ponesse gave a memorable speech at the convoy in Ottawa and remains a powerful voice - thinking, analyzing and writing about what happened and what it means.
We discuss her latest book, Our Last Innocent Moment, which describes the horror of the last four years and how we were already primed for it. She challenges us to engage with our future, donning spiritual armour, clear thinking and camaraderie.
Every page contains a nugget or two that made me stop and think and my own copy is Post-it Noted and full of underlining and notes.
In essence — the book assures us that what we are feeling is real and that we have all just had a major scrape with tyranny. And asks, now what?
On a personal note - I feel a kinship with Julie that I didn’t fully understand until I read this book. I hope that if I’d had a more formal education, I might have grown into someone with her deep understanding of history and its connections to our present moment. She is a kind human and a wonderful mother — things hard to maintain at a time when we can feel rage and hopelessness.
Julie will engage with our listeners on this page throughout the weekend so do leave us questions and comments and we will keep the conversation going. The podcast link is below if you haven’t listened yet.
#truthovertribe
Stay critical.
I speak of unpopular facts.
Hannah Arendt
Regarding Boeing: I just watched the documentary 'Downfall: the case against Boeing' - so glad you told us about it. It's a doozy! I'm reminded of a quote I first ran across while doing anti-nuclear work. “What Dr. Gerstein shows is that reasonable people, who are not malicious, and whose intent is not to kill or injure other people, will nonetheless risk killing vast numbers of people. And they will do it predictably, with awareness … They knew the risks from the beginning, at every stage … the leaders chose, in the face of serious warnings, to consciously take chances that risked disaster … Men in power are willing to risk any number of human lives to avoid an otherwise certain loss to themselves, a sure reversal of their own prospects in the short run.” – Daniel Ellsberg, quoted in the Marc Gerstein book 'Flirting with Disaster – Why Accidents Are Rarely Accidental' (https://flirtingwdisaster.wordpress.com/about/) Amazing what that obsession with profit (& personal glory) will lead a person - or corporation - to do.
A general note to everyone:
I wanted to let you know that I'm planning on responding to each of your comments; it will just take a bit of time. Public discussions like this are tremendously important. And I can feel the pain and loneliness and strength in every line. Thank you for your bravery and willingness to speak at this time. It is one of the hardest, but most important, things we can do.