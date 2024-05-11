Julie Will be commenting here so bring your questions and thoughts:

This week’s podcast was a labour of love and liberation. I spent two engaging hours with Dr. Julie Ponesse, a person I admire, someone who has been tested by the fires of tyranny and did not waver. As a philosopher and ethicist, she put her job on the line to say “no” to mandated jabs at the university where she taught and in that moment - became a leader in the pushback that saved lives. Ponesse gave a memorable speech at the convoy in Ottawa and remains a powerful voice - thinking, analyzing and writing about what happened and what it means.

We discuss her latest book, Our Last Innocent Moment, which describes the horror of the last four years and how we were already primed for it. She challenges us to engage with our future, donning spiritual armour, clear thinking and camaraderie.

Every page contains a nugget or two that made me stop and think and my own copy is Post-it Noted and full of underlining and notes.

In essence — the book assures us that what we are feeling is real and that we have all just had a major scrape with tyranny. And asks, now what?

On a personal note - I feel a kinship with Julie that I didn’t fully understand until I read this book. I hope that if I’d had a more formal education, I might have grown into someone with her deep understanding of history and its connections to our present moment. She is a kind human and a wonderful mother — things hard to maintain at a time when we can feel rage and hopelessness.

Julie will engage with our listeners on this page throughout the weekend so do leave us questions and comments and we will keep the conversation going. The podcast link is below if you haven’t listened yet.

#truthovertribe

Stay critical.

I speak of unpopular facts.

Hannah Arendt