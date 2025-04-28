No matter what happens today we must create an agenda going forward that will get us out of the mess we are in.

We need to elect politicians who respect and will uphold our right to freedom of speech and protest under the charter.

A commission on the future of the CBC must be convened immediately and take evidence from Canadians who feel they have been harmed or misled by its coverage.

Government decisions must be demonstrably evidence-based and focused on Canada, refusing interference from globalist bodies outside the country.

The financing of foreign wars must be stopped and placed under a moratorium until citizens have been given a solid accounting of what has been spent, where and why.

All files and communications on COVID-19 must be released and become the basis for an open inquiry, leading to reparations for those harmed by public health.

Pensions for Members of Parliament, should be denied if evidence suggests a member is stalling and putting personal gain above the country.

Strict guardrails on low-skilled immigration are needed immediately to stop out of control housing costs. And a clear, written plan, with citizen input going forward.

My favourite Canadian…. equal to the Truckers of course.