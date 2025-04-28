ELECTION DAY: LEAVE YOUR HOPES FOR OUR COUNTRY IN THE COMMENTS
AND NOTES ON A NEW POLITICAL PLATFORM.
No matter what happens today we must create an agenda going forward that will get us out of the mess we are in.
We need to elect politicians who respect and will uphold our right to freedom of speech and protest under the charter.
A commission on the future of the CBC must be convened immediately and take evidence from Canadians who feel they have been harmed or misled by its coverage.
Government decisions must be demonstrably evidence-based and focused on Canada, refusing interference from globalist bodies outside the country.
The financing of foreign wars must be stopped and placed under a moratorium until citizens have been given a solid accounting of what has been spent, where and why.
All files and communications on COVID-19 must be released and become the basis for an open inquiry, leading to reparations for those harmed by public health.
Pensions for Members of Parliament, should be denied if evidence suggests a member is stalling and putting personal gain above the country.
Strict guardrails on low-skilled immigration are needed immediately to stop out of control housing costs. And a clear, written plan, with citizen input going forward.
My favourite Canadian…. equal to the Truckers of course.
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I agree with everything you say moving forward here in Canada Trish. Thank you. Your clear thinking normalizes my own. I say to people that the overwhelming focus on President Trump is a form of defocusing from the problems
made in Canada by Canandians!!! Again, thank you!!! 🙏💚 From a 60-something year old woman who will NOT be voting for Mark Carney because past behaviour is a good indicator of future behaviour!🧘♀️
A Canada free from Chinese interference, free from DEI, free from the woke mind virus, free from Liberal politicians, free from the net zero cult, free from the WHO, the WEF, free from government interference in our daily lives and from debt-crazy politicians of all shades.