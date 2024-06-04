I’ve heard of Fauci weeping twice in my decades observing him. Once for his own claimed PTSD from the AIDS era — a public health emergency he botched. And then yesterday, at the congressional hearing when he broke down over the blowback directed at himself and his family during his neo-botching of COVID.

You all know that amongst my failings, insensitivity is not one of them. Yet I am as unmoved by Fauci’s tears as I was by Ted Bundy’s. Why? Because Fauci cries not for the millions of people whose lives were ruined, even extinguished by his absurd and science-free policies. No sadness for young people like my son who relapsed, overdosed and nearly died or Kai Matthews whose fatal meningitis was repeatedly misdiagnosed by a COVID-obsessed hospital. By the time they figured it out, young Kai was beyond saving. A sacrifice on the altar of public health that is just waiting to rear its serpentine head. Spare me the tears Dr. Fauci, until they are for the citizens you destroyed.

Fauci admits no mistakes. Offers no apologies. And apparently feels no guilt. Fauci is the ultimate swamp creature/politician who cares not for the citizenry he is responsible for. He cries only for himself. The FBI Behavioural Sciences Academy has a word for people like this. Meanwhile…..

Never forget what Kai Matthews’ father told us about how COVID policy killed his son.

From Episode 60 - Trish Wood is Critical.

1× 0:00 -2:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Kai was dead a few hours later. This torturous scene played out in the home of a lovely Canadian family who only wanted to do right by their son but were prevented from saving him by the hubristic policy makers who believed in Fauci’s science. This is a national shame and the next time one of these bureaucrats complains about being picked on, like Fauci did yesterday, light a candle for this beautiful boy and his forever broken-hearted family.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe.