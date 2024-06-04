I’ve heard of Fauci weeping twice in my decades observing him. Once for his own claimed PTSD from the AIDS era — a public health emergency he botched. And then yesterday, at the congressional hearing when he broke down over the blowback directed at himself and his family during his neo-botching of COVID.
You all know that amongst my failings, insensitivity is not one of them. Yet I am as unmoved by Fauci’s tears as I was by Ted Bundy’s. Why? Because Fauci cries not for the millions of people whose lives were ruined, even extinguished by his absurd and science-free policies. No sadness for young people like my son who relapsed, overdosed and nearly died or Kai Matthews whose fatal meningitis was repeatedly misdiagnosed by a COVID-obsessed hospital. By the time they figured it out, young Kai was beyond saving. A sacrifice on the altar of public health that is just waiting to rear its serpentine head. Spare me the tears Dr. Fauci, until they are for the citizens you destroyed.
Fauci admits no mistakes. Offers no apologies. And apparently feels no guilt. Fauci is the ultimate swamp creature/politician who cares not for the citizenry he is responsible for. He cries only for himself. The FBI Behavioural Sciences Academy has a word for people like this. Meanwhile…..
Never forget what Kai Matthews’ father told us about how COVID policy killed his son.
From Episode 60 - Trish Wood is Critical.
Kai was dead a few hours later. This torturous scene played out in the home of a lovely Canadian family who only wanted to do right by their son but were prevented from saving him by the hubristic policy makers who believed in Fauci’s science. This is a national shame and the next time one of these bureaucrats complains about being picked on, like Fauci did yesterday, light a candle for this beautiful boy and his forever broken-hearted family.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe.
I remember the painful story of Kai Matthews all too well. A tragedy that never should have happened, because of the public health obsession with COVID and only COVID, and blind obedience to the ridiculous rules set out by Fauci and our own public health officials like Dr. Theresa Tam and Deena Henshaw, etc, etc. Another story that reminds us of how this blind obedience to public health nonsense is the story of 43 year old Stephanie Warriner who suffered from COPD and died at the Toronto General Hospital after she was mandhandled by hospital security guards because she had taken her mask off to catch her breath as she was making her way to the hospital cafeteria. None of the guards have ever been charged or prosecuted for their treatment of her, despite clear videotape evidence of the incident. I wrote about what happened to her on my substack and included the video, which is quite disturbing. Like Kei Matthews, this mother of five should still be alive had it not been for blind stupidity and absurdity.
https://roxannehalverson.substack.com/p/covid-mask-mayhem-and-manslaughter
That hearing was blatantly scripted and rehearsed. There was one moment where he was caught out near the end but he corrected course very quickly. It was during Counsel's final questioning after 2:54:22 when Fauci's body language started to get very interesting and he got caught out lying about when he was actually aware of the Eco Health grant.... The hearing could also be characterized as an attempt to damage RFK Jr's campaign for presidency with all the democrat adulation. The whole exercise was terrifying because of the power it has to deliver clippable clips in support of Fauci. I thought the Republicans did a good job of trying to catch him out, and characterizing the issue of a system designed to avoid accountability. It will take a fleet of busses to accomodate all the people for whose actions he was responsible but were thrown under anyway. It redefines the concept of teflon. Never mind the tears, where is the accountability? Nobody deserves death threats, but jail time would be appropriate. It is an Alice in Wonderland tale.