I wrote this early this morning for X after a weekend of intense reading and watching the Syrian mess unfold. I hope it is useful and I’m so keen to have you add to what we know.

Update: There is a video out of Damascus just now of the so-called reformed Islamists saying they actually do hate Israel after reports from legacy media all weekend suggesting a softer more cuddly version of the gang that chopped heads, hates women and is already wanting to implement sharia law. I hope this helps.

The crazy stuff you are seeing about Syria is true and will drive you mad looking for moral consistency in Western foreign policy goals. There is none. Sharia law and extreme Islamists are in charge, supported by Israel and the West. Israel is now bombing some Islamists after supporting the ones who aided in the coup. The goal is to cut off Hezbollah supplies headed for Lebanon.

Don't feel stupid. But also, don't ever feel confident you know what these lunatics are up to. The talking heads on TV are all idiots, liars or deep state puppets. The point is to keep you confused and overwhelmed so you turn away.

Those of you who saw the ugly face behind the media curtain during Covid -- don't think they are any different on foreign policy stories. The anchors are well-paid fools and shills, the field correspondents are stretched thin and not trustworthy. Of course a chemical weapons story has emerged as the casus belli again, as it did with Saddam, along of course with the fake WMD narrative that rolled Iraq into a disaster it hasn't recovered from. Syria's Assad was not exactly a model for democracy and human rights -- neither was Saddam but that is not the reason they were removed. Here is what you can be sure of. Men will get rich, civilians will die. Israel will likely gain more territory and hold it until the next round.

The Palestinian cause is flattened, with massive civilian and infrastructure loss and who knows how much damage was actually caused to Hamas. But that wasn't the point. It was always about a land grab. Netanyahu never really hid that and now with the West's help he has achieved it in southern Lebanon and Syria where Golan Heights will be further annexed, plus the West Bank and Gaza are in existential danger. Buffer zones they will be called.

Russia and Iran are being been aced out, temporarily by the Assad fall. And word comes just now that US airstrikes are aiding Israel within Syria. This is terrifying and moving fast under the auspices of the worst foreign policy team in decades and a lame duck, cognitively impaired and corrupt president and it seems with the total support of the DC uni-party. No one voted for this.

All the geniuses who cheered on the horrors in Gaza as defending the West from Islamist extremism are celebrating the sharia-law demanding gang who supported the fall of the Twin Towers and committed video beheadings around the region. They are called "rebels" now. Christians and Alawites are in grave danger. In Syria and Lebanon, ancient Christian holy villages are being vaporized forever. Stay humble about what you think you know. Try not to argue too much and read as many sources as you can.

@Judgenap does good work and do seek out Jeffrey Sachs wherever he is appearing.

I hope @DavidSacks doesn't stop his FP commentary now that he is heading to DC.

@ggreenwald is also a great follow.

I am curious to see what @TuckerCarlson will do, especially with his hotline to Putin. More to follow --

@TLAVagabond

@TheGrayzoneNews

@scotthortonshow

You will not get accurate information from ANY legacy media outlets on this. None. Do not let your commitment to a political party or leader colour your view. Dangerous times require #truthovertribe. Or turn it all off and have a serene Christmas.

I am on the road for the Freedom Convoy doc this week but will try and stay in touch.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Share