I knew about an hour before Justice Perkins-McVey announced it that Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were in trouble. A sense of creeping dread took hold when she began reading off legal citations involving mischief and making a very big deal out of property rights versus speech rights as they apply to protest. In citing case law Perkins-McVey said more than once that the Convoy protestors had other ways of getting their message out. Other ways of protesting. This premise of course is totally false.

Those of us who correctly decided on stacks of evidence that the vaccines were dangerous and not affective had lived through two years of pointless protesting —no media coverage and only hostility from public health and media.

Suicide, vaccine injuries, addiction and other deaths of despair and loneliness were on the rise, as a result of the COVID-19 public health mandates. We saw what was happening as an existential threat and I know many Convoy participants did, too. They told me so. Yet diesel fumes and blaring horns disrupting the gentility of Ottawa’s downtown, known as the Red Zone take legal precedent.

The seriousness of what was at stake has not entered the courtroom. And the judge’s reasoning is cool and academic. She is relying on previous judgments in Convoy cases which amounts to what Bruce Pardy has identified as judicial notice — the reason we we couldn’t win any anti-vaccine mandates cases.

We are now onto another count — of counselling mischief.

I think we are learning that alienating the elites in this country through protest means paying a legal price. I’m not counselling an offence here but rather musing on what is left when the power structure see property rights as equal to speech in service of preventing an existential crisis.

I will update below and on X.

Counselling to commit mischief /stayed.

Not guilty obstruction or counselling to obstruct police. Not guilty Lich/Barber.

Not guilty of intimidation or counselling intimidation. Lich/Barber

Guilty, Barber disobeying a court order.