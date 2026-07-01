Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Ms Smith's avatar
Ms Smith
3d

Happy Canada Day! To all the heros that fight the destruction of our country and our people, to all the heros that do small things every day, day in and day out, to maintain their families and communities way of life regardless of the rot that encroaches. Thanks Trish.

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Ben Sharp's avatar
Ben Sharp
3d

Same to you, Trish! Terry Fox ran past our family home in Burlington. I’ll never forget that and have always thought that he embodied what being “Canadian” is. Sadly, our world today doesn’t echo that sentiment. I’m hopeful that one day we shall return to this type of idea that Canadians once were.

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