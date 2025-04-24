This just happened so you’e getting the insta-version. Let me begin by saying that protection of sources in journalism, at least in the olden days, required that the secret snitch wasn’t benefitting from the reporter breaking the story. Unless — you had other ways of checking and confirming the information.

I don’t know what CBC has or doesn’t have — but the editor who let this go has some explaining to do — at least in my opinion.

On one hand it implicates Carney in lying about the tenor of his phone call with Trump last month. Carney’s description suggesting the two had shared a diplomatic moment which looked good for Carney - as if he had tamed the Trumpian beast.

Now that we are in the last moments of the election and Poilievre is moving up, we get a story about that same phone call the reignites the anti-Trump hysteria which also tends to move the needle toward Carney.

CBC says it got the reframe from “two Radio-Canada sources” who, in my opinion could very well have been on Carney’s team. As the race tightens and support for Carney goes soft what better way to round the final lap at full speed than on the wings of more Trump Derangement. From the CBC piece:

During the phone call last month between Donald Trump and Mark Carney, the U.S. president put the idea of making Canada the 51st U.S. state back on the table, contrary to what the prime minister himself publicly stated later, sources told Radio-Canada. According to two Radio-Canada sources with knowledge of the discussion, the issue of Canadian sovereignty was raised in the first part of the conversation. At the end of this moment, described as "not easy" by one source, Carney said: "We'll agree to disagree on that one." According to Radio-Canada's sources, Trump brought up the issue of the 51st state during the March 28 call, explaining the advantages of Canada joining the U.S. Carney let him speak before expressing his disagreement. That contradicts what the prime minister told journalists in a news conference later that day, when he suggested that Trump had put his expansionist language aside during the conversation. "The president respected Canada's sovereignty today both in his private and public comments," Carney said on March 28.

Later the CBC story lays out a timeline that muddies its own reporting — which I suggest requires that it name the people behind this “scoop.”

These revelations come just days before the end of an election campaign in which the Canada-U.S. relationship has emerged as the dominant issue for many Canadians. For weeks, the Liberal leader has been asserting that he has the necessary experience and is best placed to stand up to Trump. "I've managed crises before," he has repeated on numerous occasions — again on Wednesday, when he was in Victoria. Before his call with the American president, Carney stated that he would only speak with Trump if the latter showed respect for Canada. "I'm available for a call, but you know, we're going to talk on our terms as a sovereign country," he said on March 24, the second day of the election campaign.

So which is it? Did Carney mislead then or are the CBC misleading for him now?

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe