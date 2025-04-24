Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Smetheram's avatar
Don Smetheram
1h

Carney lies so effortlessly. It is truly scary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1h

My opinion of the CBC is so low that I am inclined to believe what Mark Carney said about the meeting..ha..ha

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture