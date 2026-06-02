Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angel Godsoe's avatar
Angel Godsoe
7d

Your farewell article makes me want to listen to every single one of your podcasts now.

I was at The 2022 Convoy doing administrative work in the “office tent” at Coventry (supply camp) until the bitter end. What you said was true, “the best” of Canadians showed up. I pray it wasn’t our swan song and I pray this isn’t yours.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Trish Wood and others
Duly Noted's avatar
Duly Noted
7d

Hi Trish, I am such a big fan of your integrity, perspective and hard work. In the dark times of lockdowns I lost my country and community. I thought my husband and I were going mad. Your voice was part of a flicker of light that the convoy turned into a beacon. A lot of things peaked for me back then, and the journey since has been rough and often lonely (I live in BC). I am glad for you to do what is healthy and sustainable for you and your family. You will be missed. Thank you also for all the great voices and influences you have brought on the show. I have learned a lot, and thought a lot.

❤️💪🌻

Reply
Share
2 replies by Trish Wood
190 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trish Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture