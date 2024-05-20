To some his comments will be unthinkable. To others he makes perfect sense. As an interviewer it’s rare to land a subject who has studied something so thoroughly — but that is what Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro has done. This highly regarded anti-zionist scholar warns that the relentless pursuit of a Jewish state actually makes Jewish people less safe. For some of you, that might seem a controversial statement but it is an idea debated in the mainstream though largely not in legacy media.
We will get to my interview in a minute but first I’ve included a short BBC video that offers the basics on the controversies around Zionism. Then you can dive into my talk with Rabbi Shapiro. I will be inviting him to comment here as well.
Here is a bit of biography:
Yaakov Shapiro is an international speaker, author, and pulpit rabbi for over 30 years, now emeritus. He has attained an enviable place in the arena of anti-Zionist public intellectuals, having constructed a unique oeuvre on the ideology of Zionism and its relationship to Judaism. After graduating high school at age 16, Rabbi Shapiro dedicated himself to full-time study of religion, becoming the protégé of some of the most well-regarded rabbinic scholars in Orthodoxy. Among his areas of research are religious philosophy, analytic theology, Talmud, Halachah, and Biblical exegesis. At age 19 he published his first book, משפטי הבירורים, a collection of original expositions on rabbinic principles of tort adjudication. His other books include חלקת השדה, a commentary on Judaic laws governing land disputes (2000); צדה לדרך, a commentary on Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzato’s exposition of God as the Necessary Being (2009); and שופריה דיעקב, a compendium of original Biblical exegeses (2017).
His most recent work, The Empty Wagon: Zionism’s Journey from Identity Crisis to Identity Theft (2018), a 1381-page treatise on the differences between Judaism and Zionism, is the most comprehensive work written on the subject and considered by many to be definitive. Rabbi Shapiro’s videos on Zionism have been seen by millions of viewers worldwide and translated into several foreign languages. His 7-minute video on President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been viewed over 1.8 million times. He has lectured for live audiences of thousands.
Rabbi Shapiro is a recipient of the Community Leadership Award from Agudath Israel of America; the Keser Torah Award from Yeshiva Torah Vodaath; Harbotzas Torah award from Yeshiva Bais Yisroel; Parent of the Year Award from Bnos Yisroel; and a post-rabbinical scholarship award from the Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture.
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Here is my interview with Rabbi Shapiro: (if it fails, then check link below)
And also here, since the iTunes site can be glitchy.
Hard at work on this week’s show.
Stay critical.
#truthbeforetribe
If anyone is on TicToc and is interested in reading history books, you might like this Jewish influencer.
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMw3Eh7q/
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, might be an anti-zionist, but he only pretends to be a humanist, here is why:
-Did he reveal that it is a sin a again Hashem - Satan to save the Non-Jew from death, but only only if the Jew can get away with it?
The top rabbi David Bar Chaim explains the theological foundations and how to best LIE about it, in the following censored videoclip:
https://odysee.com/@Lasse_Karagiannis:f/Criminality-of-Judaism-Forbidden-to-save-the-Non-Jew-from-death-2:f
Full lecture:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190526134714/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cePM18Yvp8
He is referencing the Babylonian Talmud -Judaism's and rabbi Shapiros holiest book, which in only one chapter 5 times gives various advice on how to LIE about it, see
https://www.sefaria.org/Avodah_Zarah.26a.16?lang=bi
https://www.sefaria.org/Avodah_Zarah.26b.6?lang=bi
He also alludes to Sanhedring 57A, which also concludes that the murder of a Non-Jew by a Jew does not count as murder, and that stealing from the Non-Jew is permitted:
https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.57a.17?lang=bi&with=all&lang2=en
Great Jewish whistleblowers, censored and smeared, have exposed this "antisemitic lie" as truth!
-The great Jewish humanist and whistleblower Prof. Israel Shahak explains how the leadership of Judaism always lied about Judaism and still lie, see chapter 2, see the laws against Non-Jews in chapter 5
https://web.archive.org/web/20101224174011/http://www.iamthewitness.com/books/Israel.Shahak/Jewish.History.Jewish%20Religion-The.Weight.of.Three.Thousand.Years.pdf
-See also the whistleblower and former rabbi Shmarya Rosenberg
https://web.archive.org/web/20150722132422/https://failedmessiah.typepad.com/failed_messiahcom/2013/08/haredim-non-jews-and-human-life-678.html
-The name of the mitzvah/commandment which forbids the Jew to save the Non-Jew from death is referenced as "Lo Sichonaym" לֹא תְחָנֵּם, It mean "No gratious acts of kindness"
https://web.archive.org/web/20171125125626/http://lookstein.org/lookjed/read.php?1,5081,5140
Judaism's greates rabbi, Maimonides (also called the RAMBAM) derives it from 5th book of Moses 7:2
See Mishney Torah, Avodath Kochavim 10:1, you'll see לֹא תְחָנֵּם there, find it as an exercise!
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/912369/jewish/Avodat-Kochavim-Chapter-Ten.htm
The "drowning Non-Jew who is crying for help" seems to be a classic
-See the israeli former rabbi Yaron Yadan
https://web.archive.org/web/20230202154709/https://daatemet.org.il/en/torah-science-ethics/religion-ethics/gentiles-in-halacha/
-See also Leon Silberstein
https://web.archive.org/web/20230106002509/http://www.talkreason.org/articles/gentiles.cfm
Do you need more links from Jews, former rabbis as well as humanist rabbis who have been exposing the mindblowing criminality of Judaism? Let's go!
-Prof. Noah Feldman of Harvard:
https://web.archive.org/web/20150605080543/http://www.nytimes.com/2007/07/22/magazine/22yeshiva-t.html
-Israel Shamir, a friend of mine:
https://www.unz.com/ishamir/are-non-jews-human/
-Rabbi Yehiel Jacob Weinberg, pages 112, 118
https://archive.org/details/704650
-Rabbi Luzato, the one that he had done research on is quite explicit on Judaism's thesis that the Jew is a completely different and higher species compared to the Non-Jew:
https://direktdemokratihalmstad.wordpress.com/2022/12/29/judaism-says-jews-are-a-higher-different-species/