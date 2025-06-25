WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN IRAN?

Controversy about America’s bombing of Iranian nuclear sites is ramping up. We reported Monday that photos suggested to Scott Ritter, a former weapons inspector, perhaps the sites had not been “obliterated” as President Trump claimed. Knowing Trump’s penchant for exaggeration coupled with the dislike of him by many of those in media downplaying the operation’s results — its unlikely we will know the full story anytime soon. Damage was done but how much?

Like everything that has happened around the America/Iran/Israel story, playing out in an atmosphere of wildly partisan media, the so-called fog of war becomes more like the toxic mist from Stephen King’s horror novel.

CNN, the main purveyor of Trump derangement for nearly a decade, yesterday got what they touted as a big scoop. You’ll note that in the byline above is the name Natasha Bertrand, a known Russia-hoax promoter and deep state operative.

The US military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, according to an early US intelligence assessment that was described by seven people briefed on it. The assessment, which has not been previously reported, was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s intelligence arm. It is based on a battle damage assessment conducted by US Central Command in the aftermath of the US strikes, one of the sources said. The analysis of the damage to the sites and the impact of the strikes on Iran’s nuclear ambitions is ongoing, and could change as more intelligence becomes available. But the early findings are at odds with President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also said on Sunday that Iran’s nuclear ambitions “have been obliterated.”

The New York Times and MSNBC picked up the story and ran with it. Trump now at the NATO meeting in the Netherlands is furious and called those repeating it “scum”.

Israel has said publicly it’s too early to tell how much damage was actually done and this quasi repudiation signals a rift in the bromance between Trump and Netanyahu. Trump’s frustration with Israel’s behaviour was on full display yesterday morning during a scrum in DC before he left for Europe. He was as mad as I’ve ever seen him. Given that some analysts are saying the bombs were dropped on Iran in order to save Netanyahu from a war he started but couldn’t win - his breaking off the ceasefire must have felt to Trump like a huge betrayal. And Trump is right.

About an hour ago, speaking at NATO, Trump made a point of saying how much damage Iran’s missiles did to Israel — something Netanyahu was trying to hide by going after reporters and anyone else on scene. So it seems Trump and Bibi are feuding and perhaps this is a good sign for Gaza which has slipped into the Fourth Ring of Hell. Trump could stop the carnage instantly. Let’s see if the president’s newfound skepticism of Netanyahu will push him to act for peace on the Gaza front.

Meanwhile at the same NATO conference, our Prime Minister is promising to up our spending despite many Canadians losing faith in the organization over its bellicosity instead of peace-making. This is Carney’s preferred milieu made even more clear by his recent commitment to snuggle up to Europe and away from the United States. I don’t know a single person who thinks our values reflect Europe more than America where we all spend so much holiday time. But this idea suits Carney himself — he is a striver for credibility with the EU and the global forces it represents.

ON THE HOME FRONT

You’ll recall my frustration with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who can’t seem to manage even the simplest civic tasks — like snow removal and reliable emergency services. Toronto is in the grips of a dangerous heatwave — and of course Mayor Chow dropped the ball yet again. Even the usually sycophantic Toronto Star couldn’t believe she allowed the city’s pools to be closed. They are used for relief by many low income families trapped in boiling apartments but somehow the city decided to shut them down during our hottest days, perhaps ever.

Updated June 23, 2025 at 8:13 p.m.

Mayor admits ‘serious gaps’ in heat relief strategy amid heat wave

As Toronto struggled under a second consecutive day of searing temperatures, Mayor Olivia Chow acknowledged “serious gaps” in the city’s heat relief strategy and apologized for untimely pool closures, saying “we must do better.”

Chow responded Monday to the criticisms of residents — and Premier Doug Ford — who discovered some public pools had shuttered on Sunday, despite the city advertising extended hours at facilities as part of its plan to protect residents from the ongoing heat wave.

City staff said that 19 pools closed for anywhere between 45 minutes to almost 5 hours to ensure the safety of staff working in heat that felt like 46 C with the humidex, tying a June record. Monday notched new highs too, registering 36 C, a still-unofficial daily record.

“Pools need to be open during the heat wave — that’s pretty obvious,” Chow told reporters, adding, ”We apologize for that. This cannot happen again.”

This cannot happen again has become Chow’s mantra as she stumbles from disaster to disaster. Chow was late opening cooling centres this year too. I suspect, sadly that this incompetence might have cost some lives. We’ll see. She always makes time for swanning around with her progressive special interests while even the most basic city services are neglected.

There was another report of unavailable emergency services recently, too. A teen who was shot in a gang-related event died after being driven to hospital by a neighbour who said he couldn’t reach 911. More staff have been order but Chow is always a day late and a dollar short.

I’ll be back Friday with the regular podcast.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe