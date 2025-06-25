Trish Wood is Critical

User's avatar
Tim Rainville's avatar
Tim Rainville
3d

I think you hit the nail on head in describing Carney's motivation to "snuggle up to Europe". Taking Canada further down the globalist path will certainly find a receptive and supportive audience in Brussels. That serves a political and ideological agenda but is devoid of any economic rationale. Canada cannot change it's neighbourhood. With or without Trump, we are permanently adjacent to and reliant upon the giant U.S. market. The anti-American and pro-European theatrics are simply a smoke screen to mask Canada's deep foundational weaknesses and disastrous federal policies.

Occam's avatar
Occam
3d

Nailed it about Carney & defense.

Canada could spend exactly $0 on defense and have nothing to worry about, as the US will always defend North America. Throwing money at the warmongering idiots in Europe who are using a fairy tale about Russia invading Europe is asinine. Maybe focus on making life better for Canadians?

The west's fascination with spending money on products with the sole function of killing other people is a stain on society.

