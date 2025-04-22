MY APPEARANCE TALKING FAILED CANADA ON COLLAPSE LIFE PODCAST
What a mentally ill population looks like.
In the midst of prepping and then recording this week’s show last Friday, I had a commitment to appear on the Collapse Life Podcast at 11 am — which we pulled off.
It is a good summary of why we saw all those Carney voters over the weekend acting like demented teenagers during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. Middle Fingers Up! But we go broader and more deeply into how this country is already lost. There is anger here but also some kindness and that is the Canada I recall.
They are lovely people and you should subscribe to their new channel on YouTube.
Meanwhile: here I am, trying to make sense of this senseless country.
Enjoy it and do let them know. Subscribe to Collapse Life here.
Zahra Sethna the host is smart, sensible and kind. As is her husband and producer.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I can't stop thinking the root of the persistent hate is that the "freedom convoy" opposed regime narrative so it and its leadership must, ipso facto, "be racist, misogynist, nazi, white supremacist rapists". Trudeau didn't need to push hard there. Everything you say is true and the conclusions you draw from it are true, but if you oppose regime narrative: "safe and effective", "Trump Evil", "Ukraine war forever," "Gender", Climate Change", "Poilievre will ban abortion" ... oh and of course "mass graves" -- the thinking stops there ... including at the judicial level and you "must" be crushed. It is the "ends justifies the means" philosophy of justice from Plato's Republic made real, so dominant among the globalist faction and entirely dominant amoung the 50% ... more like 90% who would see the rest of us jailed, no trial necessary next time.
The freedom fighters are frightened, it's true. Losing work, losing your home, losing your children. It's Soviet era stuff.