New Podcast: Guest, CJ Hopkins

Monologue: UK riots, out of control immigration and a censorship push

If you’re like me, your head is spinning over the riots and protests in the UK — not because they happened but as a result of how quickly Keir Starmer and his culturally enhanced, woke police have targeted non-violent Brits for round up. I can’t believe I’m writing those words — but this is The Great Reset full on.

Our guest this week is my old friend CJ Hopkins who will be back in court this week, being criminally prosecuted for a graphic on a book jacket. He’s already beaten the rap, but the prosecutor is going after him again.

The Coutts two were cleared of the most serious charges of conspiracy to commit murder but still can’t get bail. Tamara and Chris are back in court this week in Ottawa — where I am now.

Berlin. Lethbridge. Ottawa. All cases before the courts against people who challenged global elites and are paying a heavy price.

CJ and I discuss the rioting and protesting that followed the stabbing murder of three little girls. The 17-year-old accused was wrongly said to be a Muslim migrant. It turns out his parents are Rwandan and he was born in the UK. But after years of unfettered immigration and illegal entry — the coddling of newcomers over struggling Brits and a two-tier policing system, the match was lit.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail is running puff pieces on the kid who had just murdered the little girls - including a headline that points out that he’d been a “choirboy” and another noting his charitable background. No recent photo was shown.

As I said, I abhor violence but this was inevitable and all the smart people I know, including CJ have been predicting it. The working and middle class Brits who are pissed off aren’t all racist slobs, but rather citizens who feel they are losing their country and are falling behind due to absurd globalist Covid and immigration policy and the mismanaged economies in the West.

It must have been terrifying for black and brown immigrants and it is awful they were subjected to it. But the blame lies with Starmer, Johnson, Trudeau and their ilk who pledge allegiance only to the citizens of Davos, to the detriment of their own country. No discussion of immigration levels is allowed. Ever. And anyone who dares to question is silenced with screams of racism and being far right.

Media all lined up to praise the terrifying statements of Brit police who are scouring social media and arresting people for wrong-speak. The head of the Met Police even threatened Elon Musk with extradition.

One of the most important analysts is Simon Elmer who has been on the podcast multiple times. His X timeline is a brilliant archive of devastating statistics proving how much Britain has been changed. He is my guest next week.

Meanwhile, this was the banner headline in the Daily Mail this morning, in a country on the brink of further race riots. The family in question is in France. Read the comments. It’s clear who is doing the inciting and it’s not social media.

I’ll update on CJ and the trucker trials this week.

Stay critical.

