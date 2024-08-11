New Podcast: Guest, CJ Hopkins
Monologue: UK riots, out of control immigration and a censorship push
If you’re like me, your head is spinning over the riots and protests in the UK — not because they happened but as a result of how quickly Keir Starmer and his culturally enhanced, woke police have targeted non-violent Brits for round up. I can’t believe I’m writing those words — but this is The Great Reset full on.
Our guest this week is my old friend CJ Hopkins who will be back in court this week, being criminally prosecuted for a graphic on a book jacket. He’s already beaten the rap, but the prosecutor is going after him again.
The Coutts two were cleared of the most serious charges of conspiracy to commit murder but still can’t get bail. Tamara and Chris are back in court this week in Ottawa — where I am now.
Berlin. Lethbridge. Ottawa. All cases before the courts against people who challenged global elites and are paying a heavy price.
CJ and I discuss the rioting and protesting that followed the stabbing murder of three little girls. The 17-year-old accused was wrongly said to be a Muslim migrant. It turns out his parents are Rwandan and he was born in the UK. But after years of unfettered immigration and illegal entry — the coddling of newcomers over struggling Brits and a two-tier policing system, the match was lit.
Meanwhile, The Daily Mail is running puff pieces on the kid who had just murdered the little girls - including a headline that points out that he’d been a “choirboy” and another noting his charitable background. No recent photo was shown.
As I said, I abhor violence but this was inevitable and all the smart people I know, including CJ have been predicting it. The working and middle class Brits who are pissed off aren’t all racist slobs, but rather citizens who feel they are losing their country and are falling behind due to absurd globalist Covid and immigration policy and the mismanaged economies in the West.
It must have been terrifying for black and brown immigrants and it is awful they were subjected to it. But the blame lies with Starmer, Johnson, Trudeau and their ilk who pledge allegiance only to the citizens of Davos, to the detriment of their own country. No discussion of immigration levels is allowed. Ever. And anyone who dares to question is silenced with screams of racism and being far right.
Media all lined up to praise the terrifying statements of Brit police who are scouring social media and arresting people for wrong-speak. The head of the Met Police even threatened Elon Musk with extradition.
One of the most important analysts is Simon Elmer who has been on the podcast multiple times. His X timeline is a brilliant archive of devastating statistics proving how much Britain has been changed. He is my guest next week.
Meanwhile, this was the banner headline in the Daily Mail this morning, in a country on the brink of further race riots. The family in question is in France. Read the comments. It’s clear who is doing the inciting and it’s not social media.
I’ll update on CJ and the trucker trials this week.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe
I don't know it for a fact but it seems plausible. In the US, ~400 people were arrested for "wrong speak". In the UK, it was ~3300. Who knows how many in what Canada has become. George Orwell was prescient as was Plato in his Cave allegory. WHY the West is going the way it is, is above my pay grade. My theory is that things are going to continue getting worse for the lumpenproletariat plebs and they, the ruling classes need to divide us and indoctrinate us more than than ever with ALL the tools available to THEM. Gaza is an example of what the ruling classes are prepared to do to the untermenchen who would dare to resist the oppression. Think it couldn't happen here? A lot of things have and are happening here that I never thought possible. NOW, of course, the ruling classes would prefer the velvet gloves of indoctrination, so much cheaper and more effective than the mailed fist of police and military and banking for that matter but they can, have and will use the state violence if they perceive you as a threat. The future belongs to China and the East and rightfully so but our ruling classes are so full of hubris, they can't accept a new multi polar world where they can't extract AND rule so it'll be more debt, more War, more indoctrination for the foreseeable future. China is doing what we used to do. Producing real wealth and improving the life of the people. You would think that we might try that again; you would be wrong!
I usually listen to your podcasts on a walk through the local woods here in Maple Ridge BC, I like that you keep up to date on Canadian news that just doesn’t make it on to our state funded MSM……cheers!