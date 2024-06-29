This week’s podcast is here.

Our guest is the great Scott Atlas who lets it rip.

Our opening monologue is a version of the investigation below. Please leave a comment.

Forget the squalid politics at play for a minute and let’s just unpack the level of cover-up and ongoing deception that brought us to the catastrophe that was Debate Night/2024. It eclipses Watergate in size and scale because not only does it include the president, his advisors and family — but also until last week — virtually all mainstream media. But for a moment — we got to peak behind the secret door.

The debate provided a moment of clarity that we can’t unsee. It was live television. No opportunity for either side to sneakily edit the other guy to look bad. It was real and it was scary. On display, no deep fakes nor stealth fix-ups - just pure cognitive peril from dementia.

American President, Joseph Biden is unfit for office not just in the future, like after the 2024 election, but right now — at this moment. And the powerful Democrats who actually run America have been hiding the awful truth from the public while screeching about saving democracy from Trump. They point out Trump’s lies while recklessly perpetrating a cover-up so extreme it poses an existential threat.

I’ll unpack my investigation of Biden’s dodgy medical documents (from this week’s podcast) in a minute but let me update you with how quickly the peephole in the door can disappear.

Virtually every news outlet, including the New York Times was saying it’s over and Biden must step away from the race. It was virtually universal with legacy media talking heads sorrowfully acknowledging the obvious.

By the following morning, even as the world was shaking its head, hoping that Biden would go away, the Democratic party’s hotline bling was pinging off cell towers up and down the blue states. Voila! There came a new talking point to change the conversation and it was from the Great and Mighty Oz behind the curtain.

Note the deflections and obvious tells in Obama’s tweet suggesting his is perhaps the biggest lie of all. A full on cognitive meltdown becomes a bad debate night. The person attempting to hide an affliction that should disqualify him from the presidency is named by Obama as the truth teller who knows right from wrong. And the person lying through his teeth about his health is the good guy who cares about ordinary folks more than he cares about himself. Goebels couldn’t have crafted it more cynically. Let this be Obama’s smelly legacy — a reeking carcass of manipulation and dishonesty so blatant, that at first, I thought it was a parody account.

Obama’s tweet comes after hours of negotiations with Joe and Jill that included uber operative Ron Klain. In the end Jill, apparently speaking for her husband refused to end his candidacy. They then proceeded to a campaign stop that resembled something out of a Munsters Family tableau.

So what is going here? Why is she refusing to end her husband’s torment and save the world from further disasters rendered under his watch? I believe there is perhaps some political extortion going on. The Biden’s wealthy lifestyle; multiple houses and Oscar De La Renta for her, have all been the result of Joe being in power, holding office his whole adult life for himself and his relatives to exploit. They are nothing without proximity.

I suspect they are holding out for a book deal in the millions and other lucrative endeavors that will keep the greenbacks rolling in. It’s highly likely they’ve asked Obama and other powerful Dems to use their connections to secretly arrange this lucrative exit package that will surely include an NDA on many issues. The size of the dementia coverup they’ve all been a party to, including Obama, goes back for years and runs through the entire Dem power structure — keeping this important information from voters. If you hear, in the next few days that Joe is out and Michelle or someone else is in - take my word for it - a lucrative financial deal has been struck — one that enriches the Bidens but prevents them from blowing the whistle on the cover-up artists.

This report by Biden’s White House doctor is from just four months ago and gives the president a clean bill of health. Read the last line:

How can this be? Based on the debate performance and years of incoherence, stumbling, falling, shuffling, napping, babbling, slurring, farting and frequently looking totally lost and afraid, the idea that he was not given a cognitive test is highly suspicious. There is no way that allegations of impairment wouldn’t have crossed the good doctor’s transom, not to mention what he would personally have observed — in person and in news coverage. Frailties he has an obligation to investigate but doesn’t. Why and at whose behest?

You’ll note that Karine Jean-Pierre gets offended quickly and goes on the attack without ever directly answering the dementia question. It’s unlikely she wants to get caught on the record literally denying something she knows is true. She ended an interview right after this:

Let me be very clear about this: For the past several years, the president’s physician has laid out… in a comprehensive way the president’s health. This is a president, if you watch him every day, if you really pay attention to his record and what he has done, you will see exactly how focused he has been on the American people, how historic his actions has been,” she went on.

A non-denial denial. No specifics about testing or diagnosis just more jabber from the White House aimed at hiding a disabled president. It would seem that no cognitive testing has been done during Biden’s time in the White House, which is odd because Hunter Biden and his own shrink were talking about Biden having Alzheimer’s in 2019.

Ablow asked Hunter if his dad can "recall details" with the "dementia and all." Hunter responded that he can't remember "much these days but since its all fake news anyway I don't see the problem."

It’s not clear that Keith Ablow, who is somewhat sketchy wasn’t joking but there are a few references to Alzheimer’s throughout this conversation.

Meanwhile a short time later:

The White House released Biden's results from his first physical exam shortly before Thanksgiving last month with his physician saying he "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." However, his physical exam did not include a cognitive test, which concerned Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine and a practicing internist at NYU Langone Medical Center.

“If we're looking into neurological causes for the gait change, I don't think the way they characterize that in the physical is sufficient," Siegel told Fox News last month. "I want more information. I want to know what the MRIs show, and I want to know what the nerve conduction EMG shows to rule out things that are more extensive, that by the way, can be associated with cognitive changes like mental status, like dementia.

Dr. Segal makes a good point about the president’s gait which appears in the latest medical report by the same doctor. Biden has neuropathy in his feet but Dr. O Connor isn’t sure why.

A quick review of the literature shows that peripheral neuropathy can be associated with dementia. Wouldn’t this be another reason to run the tests? Instead he just posits that perhaps Biden is in the mysterious 46 percent of cases with no cause identified.

The kind of neurologic testing done is not delineated but its negative Parkinson’s finding moves Biden’s cognitive deficits closer to the dementia block.

There is so much more to unpack but you get the gist. One other point is worth making. Drugs to slow the progress of Alzheimer’s are administered as soon as a diagnosis is made. Not doing the testing is denying Joe Biden meds he should be taking. On the other hand, if he is being given the drugs without a test in order to preserve his hold on the White House, then everyone involved in this sham should be publicly named and shamed.

I am no fan of Joe Biden or his family. They represent the worst of American political operators. But this spectacle and the lies upholding it must end. And anyone responsible for keeping this secret from the public in order to preserve their grasp on power and money should be driven out of town — forever.

They may think this provision is their get out of jail free card but it’s gone too far. The gaslighting of the American people must end.

Presidents are under no legal requirement to release information about their health and can choose which details are made public. Reports from the White House physician over the last several decades have consistently described the office-holder as fit to serve.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe