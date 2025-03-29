If you’re like me you are scratching your head trying decode exactly what is Donald Trump’s play with Mark Carney? None of it makes any sense. We’ve gone from Carney’ reckless we’re done with America speech to a digital snog between the two men evoking an 80’s romcom, just 24 hours later.

Carney represents everything Trump claims to hate. He’s progressive, net-zero obsessed, effete and a globalist.

For all his good points, Trump hates being publicly embarrassed and is known for his brutal and sometimes comical retaliations. Yet Carney pokes away with hardly a jab. Hmmmm.

Trump has even suggested he would prefer a Liberal government and his tariff move, which was certainly a retaliation against Trudeau — will be historically tagged for putting the failing Liberals back in office if they win. What the hell is going on here?

Andy Lee on X, the Francophone, Le Journal de Montréal as well as an old Financial Times piece have some reporting that explains a lot and it ain’t pretty. Of course its about money and real estate. I found a US Senate Finance document that exposes more deceptions.

The gist is that Brookfield, Carney’s now former, — bailed out Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to the tune of 1B. in an odd-looking deal even the Financial Times struggles to figure out. And that would lead to conflict of interest allegations later.

This is not my reportorial bailiwick so I’ll give the broad outlines and the paywalled articles and translation for you to examine.

One thing we do know is that Trump 1.0 was criticized for including Kushner to the detriment of his administration first time around. Although Jared is keeping a low profile this time, surely his father-in-law remembers well the company that kept his daughter, husband and kids from catastrophe. That would be Brookfield. The opportunities for a compromised relationship between Carney and Trump are endless. Read the following and then I’ll reveal how it gets worse. And yes it does. Bear in mind Carney’s finanacial security is likely largely based on his Brookfield options.

From the FT:

On a busy stretch of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue a few blocks south of Trump Tower, a decaying skyscraper stands as a rebuke to the US$1.8 billion deal that Jared Kushner helped his family sign a decade ago, at the age of 26. It was the most expensive New York office purchase in history, and for a time it looked likely to sink the Kushners’ business. Steve Roth, the billionaire who co-owned 666 Fifth Avenue, lamented it would “be worth a lot more if it was just dirt.” “By 2016, Kushner was searching for a way out. Destined for a top job in his father-in-law’s White House the following year, he found plenty of people to talk to, but no one who was buying.

Then, with months to go before US$1.2 billion of mortgage payments fell due in February 2019, the Kushners won a reprieve — one that looked nothing like a favour from a foreign state. It was an investment from financial group Brookfield, which leased the building whole, paying nearly a century of rent in advance.

Take note that Trump is in office when this deal comes through. Also, Kushner has a rol advising and maneuvering on foreign policy - the Middle East in particular.

From LJDM

The Canadian (Brookfield) company paid the 99 years of rent all at once rather than annually. This highly unusual move ensured a massive and rapid cash inflow for the Kushner company, which was due to repay US$1.2 billion in mortgage payments just a few months later, in February 2019.

Who stood to gain from Kushner getting a bailout?

Yes, you read that right. Brookfield paid nearly a century of rent in advance — to the son-in-law of a sitting president — now president again. No wonder we are discouraged from following the money.

I found this document/element of the story today. There have been reports of Qatari involvement. You will find questions throughout the early reporting. Remember, Carney was NOT at Brookfield when the deal was struck. He WAS there, when in 2022, a US Senate Finance Committee investigation focussed on evidence that the funds HAD come from Qatar. The committee was exploring Kushner’s relationship to Qatar, the country that through Brookfield had bailed him out. From the committee’s report:

What it suggests is that the relationship between president Trump and our prime minister has not been clean. Ask yourself, which one has the biggest pile of dirt on the other over how this deal came down?

It also begs the question and its only a question: was Brookfield complicit in fronting for Qatari money to the benefit of the Trump/Kushner family - to hide potential and real conflicts?

Carney, who still has Brookfield options in a blind trust at a strike price of 37.00 is not prevented from profiting if the shares go up. And losing if the shares go down.

Carney has a financial interest in the success of the Kushner transaction and the moving pieces that attend it even though it was finalized before his arrival at Brookfield. How much Middle Eastern money moves through Brookfield’s endeavours? What does Trump know about the inner workings of this deal? Does he have leverage against our prime minister? Is he merely grateful to the man from the corporation who saved Kushner’s neck?

This story requires a full team of reporters to answer the obvious questions. But given the history, clearly Carney and Trump are conflicted. Does this explain the odd dance between the two?

Below is a portion of the paywalled FT.

Inside Brookfield’s empire, a complicated jigsaw of $500 billion in assets spread across the world

The Canadian group is a name that towers over the global investment industry, yet it defies convention — and definition. FT reports

Financial Times

Mark Vandevelde in New York

Published Feb 13, 2020 • 11 minute read

Brookfield Place in Toronto. Its name towers over the global investment industry, but what the group is and how it operates can be difficult to ascertain, say the FT. Photo by National Post

Brookfield is a name that towers over the global investment industry, even if it receives less scrutiny or attention than rivals of similar size.

The name adorns the skyscrapers of London’s Canary Wharf, Berlin’s reconstructed Potsdamer Platz and New York, where Brookfield dwarfs every other commercial landlord. And it reaches far beyond real estate; Brookfield’s eclectic investment portfolio includes 14,500 kilometres of railways and toll roads, about one-seventh of France’s mobile phone masts and Westinghouse, the formerly bankrupt nuclear reactor maker.

Originally an outgrowth of the Bronfman liquor dynasty, the group today attracts money from ordinary stock market investors, sophisticated public pension systems and sovereign states including Qatar, the gas-rich Middle East kingdom whose finance minister the elder Kushner appeared to spurn. “Our reputation is that if you have a large transaction, if you have a difficult transaction . . . go to Brookfield,” says chief executive Bruce Flatt.

Yet what exactly Brookfield is, and how it operates, is maddeningly difficult to ascertain. To unpack the Canadian group’s accounts is to discover not so much a company as a giant, triangular jigsaw board that spreads across the world and covers assets worth US$500 billion. The pieces are hundreds of corporate entities, all locked together by elaborate contracts, which give 40 people at the top the right to rule huge sections of the puzzle almost as if it were their own.

Those insiders wield such power that the companies below them could face risks similar to those of “pyramid control companies,” according to a draft investor disclosure that Brookfield filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2013. (The final version warned instead of risks “associated with a separation of economic interest from control.”)

Over the past six months, the Financial Times has asked current and former executives, and others who know Brookfield well, to shine a light on this empire. Some refused to talk; others requested anonymity, citing non-disclosure agreements or fear of reprisals.

Even as they spoke, the Toronto-based group pushed further into U.S. finance, completing an acquisition of Oaktree Capital Management, the private equity firm founded by Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh. Yet in interviews, securities filings, litigation records and other documents, a picture emerges of an investment group that defies convention: highly secretive, seemingly obsessed with control and susceptible to family squabbles that have few parallels among its Wall Street peers.

Please add what you might know.

Stay critical.