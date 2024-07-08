Think of this this way — saying Joe Biden is fit for office without a cognitive test is like concluding an obviously drunk person is sober because you haven’t administered a breathalyzer. It is an untenable medical conclusion.

I’ve been focussing on Dr. Kevin O’Connor as perhaps ethically compromised since the disastrous debate that exposed President Biden’s obvious cognitive travails. I suspected it would be O’Connor and his official report giving Biden a medical green light that will bring down this White House with the force of a Jenga structure after a bad pull. Perhaps House of Cards is a better metaphor. Why would an accomplished doctor compromise his own career and those of the specialists from Walter Reed to keep an impaired and therefore dangerous man in office?

Over the weekend I learned some new things and then last night a new angle emerged. Here’s an update:

an allegation that O’Connor has been involved in Biden family business deals with a $200,000 payment going to Joe Biden — a massive medical ethics violation

White House visitor logs show multiple trips into the “residence” medical clinic by a Walter Reed linked Parkinson’s specialist — a curious detail given that O’Connor’s report, maybe correctly, ruled out Parkinson’s

Biden is still refusing a simple cognitive test

House Oversight is demanding O’Connor appear to answer questions

unlike other WH docs, O’Connor has never appeared before media to defend his examinations of Biden — highly unusual — even back when Biden had COVID, O’Connor refused to take questions. From Politico

Ever since JOE BIDEN came down with Covid, press secretary KARINE JEAN-PIERRE and Covid response coordinator ASHISH JHA have struggled to answer one basic question: Why has the president’s personal doctor, KEVIN O’CONNOR, not personally been briefing reporters? O’Connor has not been seen in public over the past week, despite tending to the world’s most powerful man as he deals with contracting the virus.

Has O’Connor been unavailable all this time because he can’t honestly answer questions about the president’s health? Understand that a WH doctor even travels with the president, so how in the world would these people not have noticed the meltdowns that cry out for further examination? Biden told ABC last week that he hasn’t taken a cognitive test because “no one told me to”. Does this suggest no one involved in his care was even curious?

Is it personal loyalty to Biden that colours O’Connor’s incomplete medical reports? O’Connor has been deeply involved with the Biden family for years, including as the family physician. And now perhaps even as a business partner. He was at Joe’s side during Beau’s awful death from glioblastoma and accepted a dramatic deathbed plea from Beau, to look after Joe Biden.

As Biden wrote in his book: Beau grabbed Doc’s hand on the way in. “Doc,” he said, “promise you’re going to take care of Pop.” “You’re going to be around to take care of your dad, Beau.” “Seriously, Doc. No matter what happens. Take care of Pop. For real. Promise me. For real.

So this raises only more questions. Clearly, Dr. O’Connor’s main responsibility is to his patient, the president, but one could argue he has failed, given Biden’s actual diminishing health. What loyalty does the doctor owe the American people and indeed the cabinet to whom he also reports?

Big day on the Hill today. Let’s see if the GOP can do anything besides write really mean letters.

Stay critical.

