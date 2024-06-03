The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.

Martin Luther King Jr.

This might be the first time in the past four years that the walls closing in metaphor is actually apt. In a congressional hearing room in DC — as I write this — Tony Fauci is under oath yet again. But this time there is rock solid evidence of his corruption and by extension that of the legacy news media who let him get away with it all. Perhaps here lies redemption for the few scientists and journos who’ve spent the last four years doing battle against Fauci’s kingdom of deception.

I hope that good people like Scott Atlas and Jay Bhattacharya will be fully restored and raised up to the highest levels of achievement in their fields. Like brave pioneers, they stuck their necks out and have been paying the price ever since — for being both brave and correct. They can never go all the way back because there is too much at stake for their tormentors, including Fauci — but no credible person can attack them anymore — the way Chris Cuomo used to. There are emails of Fauci encouraging media ridicule of dissidents and of course, media were happy to play along.

Documents show that Fauci and his C-19 team had NO scientific basis for lockdowns or even social distancing.



I know that Atlas was horrified by the lack data to underscore these dangerous edicts because he told me so on the podcast. And he reports it in his book. He was on the team for s short while. Atlas witnessed the rejection of actual science for Fauci Science — meaning unsupported by data. Understand that Atlas was correct all along. Meanwhile he was getting roasted.

The podcast bro circuit is busy rehabbing Cuomo who received 9 million dollars when he was fired from CNN for a major conflict of interest with his brother, the creepy, handsy governor whose C-19 policies literally killed old people. I know sometimes Little Cuomo’s appearances are in the form of debates (which he loses) but shouldn’t he just be cast out at this point? Maybe he can dole some of his ill-gotten CNN gains out to those of us who worked mostly for free, as a public service, telling the truth and fighting like mad against the lies.

Since I am naming names, I noticed Robby Soave getting all up in Fauci’s grill recently like he is some kind of C-19 warrior against the darkness. Dear information consumer, don’t buy it. Soave is the “reporter” to whom I sent a lengthy warning email in March of 2020 — laying out my bona fides as a former science reporter. You’ll recall I even went toe to toe, in person with Fauci at his NIH office over a deadly decision he made against a much needed AIDS drug. I hoped Soave might listen.

Hey, Robby — we see you. This is a part of what I wrote in March of 2020.

Back in the ‘80s, I was deeply immersed in the AIDS crisis from its earliest days and won many awards for reporting outside the box. I produced and reported hour-long documentaries, news stories, attended International AIDS Conferences and interviewed all the key players including Anthony Fauci. Here is what I learned about science, medicine, bureaucracy and Tony Fauci. Doctors and scientists are as vulnerable to groupthink, hubris and greed as any other profession. Treating them as Gods, not to be questioned, and handing them the reins to public health policy and the world’s economy without accountability is absolute folly. I watch as every news program, takes without question or accountability, pronouncements that have no underpinnings in actual data. I fear that two weeks from now, we will learn that Covid is actually much less dangerous than is being portrayed now, given that we don’t have an epidemiologically reliable cohort of infected people to draw conclusions from. Given that there are likely hundreds of thousands of mild, unreported Covid cases in the population, mortality rates will be downgraded by a massive number. Tony Fauci knows this, and alludes to it but doesn’t seem to want the message to be fully absorbed. I’d like to see data on how many people will die as a result of the harsh economic measures being taken. Low margin industries, like restaurants and cab driving will have bankruptcies, suicides and ongoing health issues related to this cruel and unforeseen economic shock.

It was a couple of pages long and I offered myself for a conversation and asked him to show my note to Tucker Carlson who used to book him as a guest. Tucker had gone wobbly for a couple of weeks but then got C-19 right and didn’t waver. I never heard back and Robby took a very long time to speak out against the madness. Until it was safe to do so.

Here is a live link to today’s proceedings.

Have a great week!

#truthovertribe

Stay critical.