I’m so sorry friends that it has turned out this way. But it has.

A Liberal win, secured with the help of CBC has ensured the broadcaster’s ongoing funding. The map graphics on television news sets are diagramming a moment historians will be picking over for years.

Commentators around the world will be scratching their heads in befuddlement over how Canadians ended up voting for another round of left-wing punishment and a political party that shows contempt for democracy, free speech and actual prosperity for it’s citizens. As many countries reject the soul-crushing weight of ideology over good governance — some of our fellow citizens have doubled down.

No matter how desperate the lives of the average person, especially young people and the working class — this is a party that refuses to engage — supported by a compromised voting cohort that thinks only of itself based on what talking heads on television tell them is true.

To me, as you all know, this is the result of a large portion of the population being cognitively captured by propaganda that ramped up during COVID-19. They seem unable to process factual information.

In his acceptance speech, Mark Carney repeated his campaign theme of fear over facts with this gem: Donald Trump is trying to break us, so he can own us - his big moment.

As I write - there is a Liberal voter in Ottawa saying on CBC television that Poilievre lost his seat because he supported the Freedom Convoy. A sad and ironic commentary given that Justin Trudeau’s plan when slandering these peacefully protesting citizens was to call them terrorists and then hang that scary smear around the necks of Conservative politicians who supported them. This was uncovered at the Public Order Emergency Commission but mostly ignored by legacy media. There was documentary evidence of this plan and last night it paid off.

Happy warriors we must be.

But starting tomorrow.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe