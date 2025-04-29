Trish Wood is Critical

Irene The Insomniac
17h

I'm heartbroken.

Our generation voted for greater taxation, increasing debt, more money for Carney's Brookfield, longer lineups at food banks, home equity taxes all to "fight Trump".

Liberal voters are brainwashed and stupid.

They voted selfishly, not thinking at all about their kids and grand kids. They voted out of spite against the Freedom Convoy. They voted against their fellow Canadians who didn't support vaccine mandates.

Liberal boomers are a generation of terrified old men and women. What happened to "standing up to the man"? Now they cringe in fear in their basements, in their cars wearing masks, screaming "Elbows Up" in fits of TDS. Won't they be surprised when they realize Trump is still there and Carney caves to him.

I don't know how I'm even going to be able to talk to people I know voted Liberal. It's not just a different opinion, it's a knife in my heart.

Scott Farraway
17h

I woke up at 2am to see who won. I was shocked to find out that the majority voted for the Liberals. As you have said, we are living in days of deception. But our hope has not changed if we belong to Jesus Christ. Our faith has been strengthened. God may allow tyrants to rule us for a season. But as Jesus himself said, “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart, I have overcome the world!”

