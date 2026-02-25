MINI MIDWEEK MELTDOWN

Good morning critical thinkers. Got up at 3:30 this morning to finish reading Gord Magill’s great book The End of the Road before my scheduled interview with him at 5. Then realized I had the wrong day.

So, here I am with a few thoughts about the week. I was sort of cheering for Canada even though the idea of Carney donning a jersey to celebrate a hockey victory made made me queasy. Wasn’t happy we lost, either. Oh, the dissonance of being Canadian right now.

Thoughts on the Elbows UP crowd stranded for a while in Puerto Vallarta because they didn’t want to enrich evil Trump by spending their worthless Canadian dollars in Boca.

And announcing a new segment that will happen from time to time. I will be reading an extraordinary interview with Gisèle Pelicot — the brave French woman whose husband drugged her to facilitate mass rapes of his own wife. Audio only, for days when you want something thoughtful to concentrate on. It will be posted here and also in the RSS feeds to the audio platforms.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe