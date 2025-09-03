MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: FIVE-COP TAKEDOWN OF COMIC FOR BAD TWEETS, GLADWELL RECANTS

This is what awaited high-profile Brit comedian and Father Ted creator, Graham Linehan this week at Heathrow Airport — FOR BAD TWEETS on X. You’ll recall Graham was on our podcast two years ago for a previous persecution over his vocal support for women’s sex-based rights against the trans ideological onslaught. This was yesterday. Photo and copy from his Substack which is here and includes the “criminal” posts. Notice the heavy-duty weapon the cop to the left is carrying.

Something odd happened before I even boarded the flight in Arizona. When I handed over my passport at the gate, the official told me I didn't have a seat and had to be re-ticketed. At the time, I thought it was just the sort of innocent snafu that makes air travel such a joy. But in hindsight, it was clear I'd been flagged. Someone, somewhere, probably wearing unconvincing make-up and his sister/wife’s/mum’s underwear, had made a phone call. The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting. Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets. In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer for this tweet (and no, I promise you, I am not making this up.

This photo is from his hospital stay of eight hours brought on by the stress of it all.

Britain has lost its marbles. I understand we have been saying this around here for a couple of years but it just keeps getting worse and voting for Conservatives doesn’t seem to make any difference. Much of this nonsense began under Big Boris.

You just can’t complain about “immigration policy” or anything the trans organizations don’t like. Police will be dispatched to your arriving flight and take you to jail. I hope he sues them all.

Here is the Donald Trump post that suggests he might be anti-vax curious. Wow.

Below is the casual admission that a famous, rich and important journo was too frightened to tell the truth. Based on what happened to Linehan….not surprising but very disappointing.

