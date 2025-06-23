MONDAY MELTDOWN: BOMBS AWAY AND THE FOG OF WAR

Seymour Hersh, as reported on our podcast, was correct about the start of the US bombing campaign against Iran’s nuclear sites. It happened on Saturday night, our time. There was a lot of arguing over the weekend about just how successful it was. The sites were hit but not as hard as was claimed by the White House. As of this morning, there are reports out of Tehran that Israel is back bombing the Fordow site which would support the idea that it wasn’t destroyed - despite the Trump team saying so. They were walking that description back by last night.

There were also stories over the weekend that Iran had moved everything out of the three sites that were hit, prior to the bombing.

Much back-peddling about if this is a one-off for Trump or the beginning of another regime change. Trump seems to be all over the map and is contradicting some of his own people. Israel wants the Mullahs gone.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Israel’s conflict with Iran is costing the country hundreds of millions of dollars a day — “a price tag that could constrain Israel’s ability to conduct a long war.”

“The biggest single cost are the interceptors needed to blow up Iranian missiles, which alone can amount to between tens of millions to 200 million dollars a day.” This is not sustainable. One wonders just exactly what is the plan here?

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

