MONDAY MELTDOWN: BIBLICAL FLOODS, BANNON IS BACK AND CARNEY-NOMICS

Back at it this week after a productive few days spent on the Convoy doc which is looking amazing and will be life-changing for many people in this country who discover they’ve been lied to. Stay tuned.

I did miss these little moments with you. Today we unpack scary predictions and analysis of Canada’s economic health. We are well and truly sunk by the government lead by the banker who was supposed to save us. Instead, Prime Minister Carney is behaving like Tammy Faye Baker at the makeup counter — spending money we don’t have on his pet causes. Given that the economy will tank further, it’s clear Carney is less concerned about the health and well being of his citizens than looking like a big shot to his aspirational friends in the global elite. From the Financial Post:

OTTAWA — The Carney government is poised to post a massive deficit of more than $92 billion during this fiscal year, a new report from a well-respected financial think tank projects, almost double what was forecast just a few months ago by a non-partisan arm of the government. The report, from the C.D. Howe Institute, also forecasts deficits of more than $77 billion a year over the next four years, also huge increases over what had been expected. If this fiscal year’s deficit turns out to be as hefty as projected, it would be the second-largest deficit in Canadian history, topped only by the $327.7 billion shortfall from the pandemic year of 2020-21. Alexandre Laurin, C.D. Howe’s vice-president, said the federal government’s fiscal situation is getting worse. “The picture is definitely not pretty.” The think tank attributes much of the government’s declining fiscal health to increased spending on defence and other items, the economic effects of the Trump tariffs, cuts to personal income tax and the GST for first-time homebuyers, and the elimination of the digital services tax.

The Texas floods were an eye-opener for me. I saw video of how quickly the waters rose and it looked like the inland, river version of a Tsunami. I can only imagine the terror the victims must have felt as they were swept away. In the darkness, light - in the form of a rescue swimmer who saved many while risking his own life.

A fantastic interview with Steve Bannon by a journo with the Financial Post out of London.



Edward Luce Published JUL 4 2025 208 It is no surprise that Steve Bannon has picked Butterworth’s. In spite of opening only last year, the quirky French-style bistro is already the Maga crowd’s preferred watering hole. Bannon, whose Capitol Hill townhouse is a few blocks away, is something close to its patron saint. Having been Donald Trump’s original explainer, godfather to US nationalist-populism and an evangelist to its far-right western siblings, he could hardly be less. Bannon’s former protégé, Raheem Kassam, a British alt-right journalist, who was once an adviser to Nigel Farage, is co-owner. Republican senators, Maga influencers and members of Trump’s administration come here to be seen. Yet its decor is a million miles from Mar-a-Lago’s Gulf bling. Amid tasselled lampshades, faux-faded wallpaper, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and dangling pots of ivy is a corner table where my lunch guest always sits — “Bannon’s nook”, the manager calls it. Low-key jazz, almost soporific, is playing. At the next table a portly young man in a bow tie is talking earnestly to his lunch partner about Opus Dei’s YouTube presence. Not your average DC conversation, I muse. Bannon wanders in on time from the late June sauna outside. Trump’s former chief strategist, now the self-appointed keeper of the Maga flame with his daily War Room podcast, is dressed in his usual all-black jacket, shirt and trousers. At 71, Bannon’s weather-beaten visage has seen better days. It has also seen worse. He spent four months in jail last year for contempt of Congress, having refused to co-operate with its inquiry into the January 6 2021 assault on the US Capitol. He escaped more jail time by pleading guilty to fraudulently diverting funds for his We Build the Wall non-profit. His spell in jail put him off meat, which he gave up for almost a year. “It was what you serve animals,” Bannon says of prison food. Did you complain, I ask naively. He laughs: “Prisons are not looking for customer feedback.”

I’ll post some of Bannon’s comments about the Middle East, Iran and Trump later in the week.

Have a great Monday!

#truthovertribe