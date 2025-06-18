Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: IS AMERICA AT WAR?

TUCKER TAKES TED CRUZ TO THE WOODSHED
Jun 18, 2025
Above is the visual of American War policy. Trust us bro were are telling the truth.

Then: Whoops, got another one wrong!

Here is Phil Donahue explaining why his MSNBC talk show was cancelled in the run-up to the Iraq War.

Below is Tucker Carlson quizzing Ted Cruz over basic facts about Iran’s demographics. It is painful.

He is dropping the full interview later today and I expect it will make some waves.

This weekend please, see if you can support and attend the NCI first inaugural dinner event in Kitchener. These are good people who deserve our respect and gratitude.

I hope you go and have a great night! Meet some on the wonderful people behind it, hosted by my lovely and charming friend, Dr. Julie Ponessee.

Stay critical

#truthovertribe

