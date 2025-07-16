MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: CONFLICTED CARNEY AND CBC BETRAYED BY ITS BENEFACTOR.

Please view our fundraiser here.

What goes around comes around and CBC is getting a dose of its own medicine. A report in the Francophone Le Journal de Montréal says CBC will suffer cuts at the hands of the prime minister who threw money at it during the election campaign.

You know what they say about lying down with dogs.

Also in the offing it appears the powerful labour lawyer for Travis Dhanraj is gearing up with a class action suit against the Mothercorp. I’m here for it! Let’s finally expose the bullying and treachery that runs like a bloodline through the place.

Meanwhile, back at the Rancho Carney, here are the ethics documents cataloguing a cornucopia of conflict that attend our new Prime Minister and should have prevented him from running until theses assets were sold off.

Young can find the PDF here. And here.

There are so many in the actual documents — mind blowing.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe