VIDEO POD: A BOLD ENTREPRENEUR AND BREWERY FOUNDER CROSSES OVER

INTERVIEW: 8:51 Joshua Stylman, from the inside — out.

MONOLOGUE: 00:00 Epstein revealed by Miami Herald reporting

EPILOGUE: 1:55:33

My personal experience of the people who learned the hard way that our society is in transition — and not in a good way — is that most of them are pretty nice folks, plus capable of Olympic-level critical thinking. Joshua Stylman, a successful New Yorker now living up in the lovely Hudson Valley, is one of those people.

He was rudely cancelled for daring to question vaccine mandates in NYC — a deeply Democrat town completely captured by the Little Blue Book of virtuous COVID tyranny.

I always feel a deep kinship with guests like Joshua, an important thinker and writer unafraid to turn every single paradigm upside down if it enables truth. No question can ever be off the table which is why Trump shutting down a reporter asking about the Epstein files last week was so deeply upsetting for those of us who had hope for this administration.

So many lies, deceptions and coverups have been exposed, with others still in play, that many of us now question everything, including the outlines of the actual Epstein story. I read some of Julie K. Brown’s intrepid reporting for the Miami Herald and it is like a revelation given how manipulated the narrative has become. Even the ages of his victims is still being argued. Where they little children? Post-pubescent but young women? Grown women? Brown’s reporting sets the record straight and I highly suggest you take some time to read her excellent work. First, follow this link to a short video posted at the Herald.

Here is a link to her series on the case that I read from on the podcast. It was appropriately called Perversion of Justice. Below, is part of the opening about the meeting between future Transport Secretary Alex Acosta and Epstein’s lawyer.

Facing a 53-page federal indictment, Epstein could have ended up in federal prison for the rest of his life. But on the morning of the breakfast meeting, a deal was struck — an extraordinary plea agreement that would conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved. Not only would Epstein serve just 13 months in the county jail, but the deal — called a non-prosecution agreement — essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes, according to a Miami Herald examination of thousands of emails, court documents and FBI records. The pact required Epstein to plead guilty to two prostitution charges in state court. Epstein and four of his accomplices named in the agreement received immunity from all federal criminal charges. But even more unusual, the deal included wording that granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators’’ who were also involved in Epstein’s crimes. These accomplices or participants were not identified in the agreement, leaving it open to interpretation whether it possibly referred to other influential people who were having sex with underage girls at Epstein’s various homes or on his plane. As part of the arrangement, Acosta agreed, despite a federal law to the contrary, that the deal would be kept from the victims. As a result, the non-prosecution agreement was sealed until after it was approved by the judge, thereby averting any chance that the girls — or anyone else — might show up in court and try to derail it.

Try to find time to watch or listen to the whole Stylman interview. It will restore your faith in people. You can find his work at:

The Brownstone Institute

Substack

Since everything is on the table, I’m upping my interest in the autism/vaccines link and will be reporting more on it soon. In the meantime Toby Rogers has written a piece for the ages. You must not miss it. Save it for a rainy day must-read.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

See you tomorrow morning.