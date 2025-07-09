Good morning. Sad to hear about the CBC anchor who very publicly quit and then roasted the Mothercorp for being a captured and dishonest entity. I know how tough it is to be the isolated person outside a group that closes ranks. It is brutal. I came through my own CBC experience a better person but don’t recommend it as a pathway toward personal growth.

The people in the clique who attack and disarm anyone who questions the CBC narrative are usually the highest profile faces in the shop. That’s what happened in my case. It was so toxic and corrupt that I couldn’t believe one of the company’s most beloved journalists was behind it. I can’t name him lest I be sued.

Here is the note that Travis Dhanraj posted on social media announcing his resignation.

Pay attention to the line above where he says CBC will make efforts to discredit me. Spin. Smears. The usual playbook. I can vouch for that. I can also assure you that the lies. propagated against me as they will be against Travis were spun up not just by managers but by collaborating journalists who saw blood in the water. They want to improve their own fortunes by throwing a colleague under the bus with lies.

The public humiliation, the false rumours and the attempt to ruin my career are hard for me to talk about even today. Travis beware. There will be snipers training their libellous weapons on you. Find your tribe and stay close.

Happy to learn the the Twitter/X Grok AI program salutes us and our #truthovertribe passion as the way to objectivity. You could have knocked me over with a feather. And beware the threatened AI program — lest it come for the humans.

But for now, Grok and I are best friends.

What can I say. My new best friend is Grok AI. :)

#truthovertribe