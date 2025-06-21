Interview starts at: 8:45

Book: Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance.

Reviews:

“Delano’s story is compelling, important and even haunting. . . . Her memoir evokes Girl, Interrupted for the age of the prescription pill. . . . In Unshrunk, she tells her own story, and she tells it powerfully.” —Casey Schwartz, The New York Times Book Review\



“A must read for anyone probing the dark side of mental health treatment.” —Anna Lembke, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Dopamine Nation



Laura Delano’s story is nothing short of mind-blowing. Diagnosed at fourteen with bi-polar disorder, she was told it was incurable and lifelong. Delano spent most of her adult life being treated but getting worse, not better, always fighting to stay alive.

Her explosive memoir is touching — and bold in its unflinching observations of the pharmaceutical paradigms that accompany a diagnosis. She collected many more prescriptions and diagnoses along the way. This is the story of how she took back her life, got off the drugs and now lives in service of others who feel trapped by the same repetitive dynamic.

I loved doing this interview. She is sharp and kindly, even while revealing her darkest nights of the soul.

Delano believes, as do I, that our culture is largely to blame by skyrocketing mental illness, especially in young people. And that the way we live our very lives requires a massive rethink.

Please post your own experiences with anti-depressants and other psychiatric drugs below once you’ve heard Laura’s incredible story.

Given the state of the world, I spent more time this week on the Middle East and what might happen next. I admit, although I know going into Iran will end as badly as did Iraq — I can’t quite figure out Trump’s moves on this one. He was mistaken to sabotage the nuclear talks in my view but I am stumped over his next move.

I quote from Seymour Hersh, who is well connected and believes there might be an American strike within Iran this weekend. But Trump is quixotic and what he believed yesterday — could change by tomorrow. Some big MAGA voices are warning Trump off going further in supporting Israel. But the neocons and his donors are lobbying….hard.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard might be sidelined for contradicting Netanyahu’s assessment of Iran’s nuclear plans. Not a good sign as she is a known anti-regime-change voice. Trump humiliated her last week by disavowing her assessment which was based on information from his own intelligence apparatus. Will she quit?

I admit, I am baffled by it all.

Axios dropped some background on the backchannel diplomacy attempts said to be floundering — likely shot-in-the-foot by what the Iranians see as a betrayal of the process as it was underway. This is sad given that Trump might have had a deal if only Israel had held off.

As I said on the podcast, I’ve seen the other side of this and its ugly, inhumane and dangerous.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Pray for peace.