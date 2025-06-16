MONDAY MELTDOWN: AMERICA DRAGGED FURTHER INTO ISRAEL'S WAR?

The reverberations back to the Iraq War playbook are very much back at the centre of geopolitics today. It’s like Trump has just given the Neocons the keys and said OK — take our military for another spin.

The words “regime change” are flying around Washington. Our friend Scott Horton from Anti-War.com is reporting that America will go in with Israel in the fight against Iran — maybe today. Netanyahu appeared on Fox News spewing his fever dreams aimed at convincing Trump to come to his rescue as the bombs continue to fall in Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Bret Baier’s behaviour here represents journalistic malpractice. His boss, Rupert Murdoch is using the network to support Netanyahu’s war plans. Netanyahu alleges Iran was behind the assassination attempts on Trump — with no pushback whatsoever. Shameful.

Here is Tulsi Gabbard, DNI — in March on the state of Iran’s nuclear program.

Wherever you get your news over the next few days, you can be almost guaranteed that someone is lying to you. Bone up on your Iraq War history if you can. The parallels are huge. Follow the people you trust. Lives and the security of our world are at stake.

If you haven’t read my book, see if your library has one. It’s called What Was Asked of US, published by Little, Brown New York.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe