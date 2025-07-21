Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

MONDAY MELTDOWN: TULSI GOES NUCLEAR ON RUSSIA-GATE

Convoy Crown Goes All In
Trish Wood's avatar
Trish Wood
Jul 21, 2025
40
13
Transcript

This Meltdown is a guide to the Tulsi Gabbard release of documents proving Obama and his deep state cabal were behind the phoney Russia election interference story. The ramifications of this revelation are huge and should reverberate through the whole country if not the world.

Here is a link to the documents.

Here is a link to the Matt Taibbi story. Partially paywalled.

Here is Gabbard’s X release with flowcharts.

Below are the videos of Robby Mook beginning the hoax to protect Hillary Clinton and the DNC from scrutiny because they cheated against Bernie Sanders. He lies about what the “experts” found. The company was CrowdStrike whose CEO walked back Mook’s characterization here. This predates Gabbard’s flow chart by five months.

Here is Julian Assange hinting that Seth Rich downloaded the DNC emails in the context of a discussion with Dutch television about Rich’s still unsolved murder.

Democrats needed the breech to be a hack and not an inside job because they wanted to blames Russia. Seth Rich impeded that narrative.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

