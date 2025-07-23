MIDWEEK MELTDOWN: ON THE ROAD TO OTTAWA FOR CONVOY SENTENCING HEARING

Off to start filming and sitting in the courtroom. Here’s my two-cents worth from the road. The Liberal government deliberately scared Ottawa residents even before the convoy arrived. They wanted it to end badly. That was the plan. Feel free to comment and keep you fingers crossed. There will be no sentence for a few weeks.

Note: Dave Draper is one of the most talented sound recordists working in the industry today. A true genius and also a friend. Ben Sharp is also on the team and a huge asset. Many supporters here including Roxanne Halverson and the great Ray McGinnis.

Stay critical.

#trithovertribe