I was frustrated that the Zelensky Oval Office flameout came too late for the show this week but trust me, we will be going hard on this subject coming up.

I’ve learned that Z’s staff were in tears after the meeting, likely because they realized their boss had just blown Ukraine’s best chance for peace. Anyone who’s seen the full performance from Friday understands the psychodrama that Z is starring in.

Western media’s fawning propaganda has him believing in his own beatification. My guess is that he has a drug problem. No one doubts that pockets in Ukraine have been heavily lined from the proceeds of the West’s Churchillian fantasy built around Z. Colonel Macgregor and I have had a few sardonic chuckles about where Z’s villas might be. Of course he has offshore assets and cash skimmed from the billions meant for war-fighting.

If you watch the Oval Office video carefully, you will see that Trump is most angry when describing the million dead and he pushes hard that he wants to stop the dying. A laudable and humane goal you might think. In fact, I was encouraged and believed that Americans and indeed all of us over here should feel proud of a leader actually lamenting what really happens in war. Young men die. Or they are returned home, maimed — limbless, others suffering from intractable PTSD. And of course we know most, if not all modern wars are started with a Big Lie.

I’m including a Jeffrey Sachs clip here in case you need to marshal arguments against any of the deeply brainwashed Z is Churchill types, including our Prime Minister and members of his cabinet.

Everything Sachs talks about here you’ve already heard on the podcast from a number of smart guests like Scott Horton, Colonel Macgregor, Sachs himself and the editors of Consortium News. You won’t learn any of this from the world leaders who are bowing down to Z and continuing to write checks — with Keir Starmer even offering boots on the ground.

Of course Trudeau flew over to London for a few more moments of motorcade glory and was seen on video following Z around like a lovesick puppy. Starmer is deeply unpopular and Macron also showed even though he is labouring under shockingly credible reporting that his wife is actually a man. Yes, you read that right.

My point is that no one in the Europe supports Ukraine for as long as it takes crowd is even remotely popular at home. And will be less so as they continue to write checks to one of the most corrupt nations in the world.

I was happy to see that one of my Substack heroes, El Gato Malo grabbed an X post of mine about how insane the left has become in its support of this war.

and it’s getting seriously ugly because people are seriously fooled and have no idea that their “war dwarf” good guy is actually a criminal clown in a bad sweater and nothing brings out the “i bought my kid’s che gueverra t-shirt at baby gap” crowd like alleged freedom fighters whose reality is something vicious and corrupt. every. single. time. zero discernment.

those who never have to fight shrill for those who do to be cast yet again into pointless meatgrinders in service of nation scale theft and corruption. the amounts of money stolen in this “wag the dog” war is likely somewhere around the GDP of greece. (yes, really) the whole thing seems like a made for TV event.

Part of me is just embarrassed. Canadians are bandwagoning Slava Ukraine and it is the usual suspects. Trudeau-loving, lockdown enthusiasts, who still worship Hillary Clinton — whose Russia hoax started this mess. Those of us calling for a peace deal are the new anti-vaxxers — appeasers of Putin/Hitler who must be shunned.

I’m so glad we have Donna on the show in the midst of all this craziness. Yes, the convoy was real and the stories still coming from it will uplift us for decades.

