Winston Churchill is often credited with saying something he didn’t. Even so, it is an old truism that many Canadians are pondering this week. It is:

The best argument against democracy is a five minute conversation with the average voter.

Not only did the anti-Trump hysterics get played by Prime Minister Carney and his campaign of existential doom, some of them were arrogant and rude to anyone who tried to alert them to their folly. Carney-boomers were so hyped-up on the Trump Derangement fix that they made boring old Canada the subject of international memes and jokes. That’s tough sledding most election years.

The detox for them is going to be a struggle. Or they could do what other self-destructive folks do which is buy more and just keep going until the bodies start dropping. Perhaps a twelve-step program would help.

Marty Belanger, AKA MartyUpNorth is an interesting, dialled-in Albertan who honestly wonders if everyone in this country should even get a vote. The system is so broken, the voters so propagandized that the entire exercise is in jeopardy. What are your thoughts? Obviously relying on experts also leads to doom.

“Long is the way and hard, that out of Hell leads up to light.”

―John Milton, Paradise Lost

Why were Americans able to change course and vote in Trump? In the UK, Reform just had a few bellwether victories. But on goes dreary Canada — choosing to swim in the greasy wake of Justin Trudeau — one of the most destructive prime ministers in our history.

You’ll hear me say it on the show this week but I am proud we got a shout out from Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn for our election reporting. In turn, we gave credit to the Sun’s Joe Warmington for asking Pierre Poilievre the question about a report predicting dystopia for Canada by 2040. Think of the Beverly Hillbillies hunting game in Los Angeles — but without the mansions.

Matt Taibbi: It was a ... There was sort of a question, a Q&A. This is Trish Wood. Trish Wood, Substack. I think you were on her podcast, right? And that’s how you heard about this thing. Walter Kirn: Yeah. Kudos to Trish for bringing this to the world’s attention. Matt Taibbi: Yeah. So Poilievre is asked about this report in ... Is it a town hall, or something like that? It’s a CBC sort of live Q&A with him.

There is a glaring editorial omission from the podcast this week in that we didn’t talk about the latest squalid moment from legacy media. This time from Robert Fife of the Globe and Mail and the cackling CBC hosts whose paycheques are now assured by the Carney win. Yes, this is real.

I noticed when rewatching the podcast that I did something I should apologize for. I refer to Mark Carney without using “Mister” while treating Pierre Poilievre more respectfully. The podcasts and the writing are a mix of journalism and commentary and sometimes my navigation of this context is wanting.

