GUEST: Toby Rogers (Substack here) (Brownstone here)

00:10 MONOLGUE: Musk/Trump bromance breakup

20:16 INTERVIEW: Pulling the COVID-19 shots also vax/autism explosion

2:05:18 CLOSE: Olivia Chow embarrasses herself yet again.

This is perhaps the most important and revealing interview I’ve done since the very early days of the podcast. Toby Rogers is a brilliant and massively well-informed researcher on the failure of modern vaccines. And he brings deep understanding and knowledge to the historic failures that brought us here. It is a path I have walked myself at times during my career as an investigative journalist and I think for both of us it was a relief to be speaking to someone who has spent decades exposing the dangers at the intersection of Big Pharma, politics and regulatory corruption. Toby is the best there is.

It was moving to hear someone as well-informed as Toby admit that he wept looking at harmful vaccine data during his PHD thesis studies and then again later, watching the FDA and CDC muck about on the COVID-19 vaccines. From our transcript.

The FDA has vaccines and related biological products advisory committee and expert vaccine panel. CDC has a similar group, ACIP, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and they review the data to to make recommendations about vaccines. I watched every meeting of the FDA's committee and the CDC's committee for two years regarding authorizations of these shots for kids. And and it was horrifying. You know how I wept during the my PHD studies, I wept watching these crazy federal meetings.

I hadn’t crossed over into the vaccines causing autism camp before I spoke to him. I was interested in the idea and as you’ll hear, Dan Olmsted a former UPI bureau chief in DC and a friend and colleague became focussed on this story when I was working there in 2003. Until 2007, Olmsted was able to focus his considerable talents on the vaccines/autism link while still at the venerable wire service in a series called The Age of Autism. Toby was kind enough to send me Dan’s UPI archive and I’ve pulled his final dispatch before he left to go on his own. I will post his writings from time to time.

-- The Age of Autism columns that may mean the most over time (IMHO, of course) are about the first cases of autism, reported in 1943 at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore among 11 children born in the United States in the 1930s. With crucial observations from Mark Blaxill of the advocacy group SafeMinds, I've suggested a pattern in some of those early cases: exposure, through the father's occupation, to ethyl mercury in fungicides. That's the same kind of mercury used in vaccines, and both were introduced commercially around 1930, right when those first autism cases were identified. This is only a hypothesis, and critics have suggested it is a classic case not of connecting the dots, but of finding what I went looking for. That may be, but put yourself in my place when -- more than a year after publicly proposing the mercury fungicide idea in a column -- I identified the family of autism's Case 2 and located an extensive archive for the father, a distinguished scientist. I sat down in the North Carolina State University library and opened the first box, took out the first folder and opened it to the first page. It was a yellowed, typewritten paper from spring 1922 summarizing a fungicide experiment the father conducted as a grad student in plant pathology -- an experiment in which mercury was the main ingredient (and in the title). By the time his son was born in 1936, he was working with the new generation of ethyl mercury fungicides -- yes, the kind used in vaccines. Though others will disagree, I find that just a bit outside the parameters of chance, given the timeline of the disorder and the independent belief of so many of today's parents that the same kind of mercury, in a totally different context, triggered their children's autism. It also suggests that whatever is causing autism could be coming at us from several directions -- our increasingly mercury-toxic environment as well as any medical interventions that may be implicated. Check out "Mercury Link to Case 2" in the series to get the full picture. So thanks to UPI for supporting this work. And thanks for reading, responding to -- and critiquing -- this column. Truth is, you haven't heard the last word from me. Not by a long shot. --

Like Toby, he was a devoted and lovely man. I’m told he eventually crumpled under the pressure and hopelessness of going against the power of Big Pharma and corrupt government - not to mention media’s total abdication on this story. He called it the story of a lifetime. Imagine knowing such a huge truth but being unable to change the policies that brought the disaster about.

This is a long interview but please, even if you have to watch/listen in small batches, it is well worth your time.

Update on the Musk/Trump craziness. I was correct that they are simmering down and any minute they might be issuing apology-type social media posts. But there is more reporting on how dysfunctional was Elon’s behaviour in the White House and it goes with my analysis that he is a brilliant but emotionally fragile man who needed Trump’s attention and approval more than was healthy. Daily Mail reports new details on the physical fight with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

New details surrounding a White House brawl between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have spilled out into the open - with one insider saying the Tesla CEO rammed his shoulder into Bessent's ribcage 'like a rugby player.' The Daily Mail was the first to report on the heated confrontation between Bessent and Musk, who's since been iced out of Donald Trump's inner circle after their public blow-up this week. Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon revealed that there was more to the mid-April tussle, insisting that both men ended up landing blows.

They lost their patience with one another after an oval office meeting during which Bessent’s advice was taken by Trump, acing Elon out. When Bessent and Musk exited the Oval Office, they began hurling insults at one another in the hallway. But it was Bessent who struck Musk where it hurts. According to Bannon, Bessent dared to say that the billionaire's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was a failure, since Musk didn't root out the $1 trillion in wasteful and fraudulent federal spending he promised he would. 'Scott said, "You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,"' Bannon said. That's when Musk body-checked Bessent, who hit the world's richest man right back, according to Bannon.

Like I said on the show, this is Hunger Games/Sparkle Pony stuff. Not a good way to run an administrations. Musk also ran afoul of Susie Wiles by treating her, the President’s chief of staff, like a secretary. As a woman of a certain age, I know that feeling well.

I think Musk needs to be top-dog at all times and in his own world, he is. Smart people are often emotionally wobbly and need to be managed better than this. Even so, I smell a make-up on the horizon. How do you spell “kumbaya”?

Stay critical and see you midweek for the Meltdown.

#truthovertribe