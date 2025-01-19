Biden and Carney Media Bans

I knew I would lose some supporters if I reported granularly on the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza — what that means for the future and what it exposes about how dangerous is legacy and even much of indy media. I accept that people peele off of podcast journalists when they disagree with material being offered and I expected the hit — but I would much rather engage in fact-based debate.

If we can’t do that on the indy side of the media fence, then we will have good reporting stifled the same way it is on the legacy side — monetarily.

We saw during C-19 that citizens without an objective media are bereft of important truths — partially, because the editorial decisions were being driven by Big Pharma which buys advertising knowing they are purchasing silence and even advocacy, which they got. The mantra safe and effective — was a bought and paid for declarative statement that was false. It should never have been made about a product like the vaccine which received limited testing by a corporation with a criminal history of cooking the books.

Pfizer to Pay $2.3 Billion for Fraudulent Marketing WASHINGTON – American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. (hereinafter together "Pfizer") have agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products, the Justice Department announced today.

Yet, just a decade later, media had full trust in a company with a terrible reputation and even worse data. We found out later from a reporter who’d been inside the CBC working to expose vaccine trouble that she kept hearing about how the newsroom should be mindful of causing vaccine hesitancy. Here name is Marianne Klowak and she bravely left the corporation she had once imbued with enormous faith. She broke her story on this podcast.

Did legacy media protect a dangerous product only for financial reasons? I don’t think so. There is much evidence C-19 was a mass hysteria event which turned off the critical thinking of media, politicians and even medicine itself.

The pushback against detailed and fact-supported reporting on Israel lands for me in a similar way. Everything we have reported here and on the podcast has proven true.

Today with the first images of the released hostages and the large numbers of Hamas fighters in the streets of Gaza - it would appear there was never a chance for a military victory. I hope Trump now pushes for a two-state solution that might end this bloody conflict - permanently.

As promised, here is the video of journalist Sam Husseini being pulled from his desk in the State Department briefing room and then taken outside and handcuffed. This is a terrible look for the final days of the Biden administration.

Please comment below — especially if you disagree with points made on this week’s show.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe