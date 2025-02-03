Trish Wood is Critical
CAN THE CBC BE RESUSCITATED OR SHOULD WE ADMINISTER MAID?
CAN THE CBC BE RESUSCITATED OR SHOULD WE ADMINISTER MAID?

with a review of CBC reporter Marianne Klowak's evidence of journalistic malpractice
Trish Wood
Feb 03, 2025
Transcript

This episode was recorded before the tariff/border dispute blew up but watching how this story played out on CBC just strengthens my argument against the journalistic culture there.

I am recording a special tomorrow with Julius Ruechel on our country’s embarrassing response to the Americans, driven by the political calculation that Liberal voters have Trump Derangement Syndrome. This caused Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is the Canadian version of a RINO, to posture and preen like he is a tough guy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the gang were licking their lips like Wiley Coyote, knowing that a serious crisis could lengthen their dwindling reign.

It was sorted temporarily, late today but made clear some pretty scary things that are remnants of the Covidian era power grab. Julius and I will pounce on these depressing revelations tomorrow.

A number of folks have suggested we speak to Sam Cooper, whom I think is terrific but we haven’t made contact yet. Nevertheless his reporting on this subject will be part of our discussion tomorrow. The show will drop in the afternoon.

I’m keen to hear your comments on the CBC.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Trish Wood
