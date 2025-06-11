MIDWEEK MELTDOWN

Good morning and yes, it is the 11th of June not the 7th. More coffee needed. Below is a transcript of the X post by the editor of The Hub news website. It is a horrifying account of life in Canada's biggest city. Props to Harrison Loman and the others who stopped to help.
Today my colleagues and I came across a woman lying in a pool of her own blood at the front door of a clothing shop on Toronto’s Queen Street. As we assisted and I wished I had remembered more of the first aid class I’d taken years ago, her colleague told me she had tried to stop a man from stealing an article of clothing only to have him smash her head into the door frame.
Multiple people walked by the scene. Some gawked. Myself, her colleague and a passerby all tried called 911 only to receive a busy signal. We waited 10 mins. Nothing. At the 15 min mark a retired doctor, thank God, stopped to assist. By that time the pants the piece of shit thief had tried to steal were used to try to stop the bleeding. We finally got emergency services on the line but still no one came. This poor woman continued to bleed, was in shock and unable to communicate.
This was in downtown Toronto at 6pm on a Friday, blocks away from the largest centre of hospitals in Canada. We were then able to flag what appeared to be an (off duty) fire truck. Firefighters assisted and contacted an ambulance themselves. Still nothing. By the 20 min mark (? I can’t be exact wasn’t timing it) an ambulance finally, at last, arrived. How can we call Toronto a world class city? How can we tolerate this? What the hell is going on?
“Mostly peaceful” in LA.
Here is a link to the No Kings website that is rabble rousing another round of anti-Trump protests this weekend. Navigate to the sponsors’ page. Like the protests in LA, “No Kings” are well funded by NGOs who act on behalf of the Democrats.
Meanwhile — those who live in fancy houses, from Martha’s Vineyard to Beverly Hills are defending their right to employ whomever they choose by voting for progressives like Gavin Newsom. All taxpayers bear the brunt of demographic changes that affect schools, healthcare and infrastructure. Sound familiar?
