MIDWEEK DIGEST: KING CARNEY'S GAME OF THRONES

I’m beginning to sound like a socialist abolitionist after dipping into news coverage of King Charles’ dash to Canada to perform for his carbon obsessed friend, Prime Minister Carney. What an insult for him to praise this government for uniting us. Liberals rule by division and making us hate each other. Alberta might be out the door.

The pomp and ceremony hid the stark fact that we don’t even have the beginnings of a budget and now Carney is refusing the tradition of answering all comers during Wednesday’s Question Period.

Here is Dan Knight’s take. Read the whole thing here.

Meanwhile the King’s visit garnered the expected praise from legacy media who did their jobs well by cheering on what, by the end of the day was beginning to look somewhat despotic. As I’ve said — I’m out.

Here is the video of French President Macron being pushed squarely in the face by his wife, Brigitte. Totally psychedelic.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe