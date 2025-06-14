Note: We recorded before Iran struck back yesterday and I am updating those events here. I did think there might be a pause but missiles were fired directly into Tel Aviv just as we were wrapping up the show record. I’ve got that story here for your to read and comment on. I’ve put the video version up early because things are changing quickly. Colonel Wilkerson was as downtrodden and shocked as many after hearing the news. From our interview:

Trump’s insane Truth Social post that contradicts his own people.

Here is Colonel Wilkerson on the dangers of political assassinations.

As I said on the show, the reaction of Jeffrey Sachs yesterday morning felt authentic and he appeared near tears on Judge Napolitano. That clip is in our video but here is a transcript of something else he said that I hope lands with any dead-enders who continue to support Prime Minister Netanyahu and the American foreign policy team that knew about and supported the attack on Iran in the midst of negotiations.

It’s tough to know the extent of the damage from missiles that rained down on Tel Aviv yesterday. The photos are grim. Here is Trey Yingst reporting a direct hit on Israel’s version of the Pentagon. Most of the country’s military and security buildings are in Tel Aviv and other populated areas. The Israeli security team on site is not happy with Yingst’s reporting. You can hear them yelling.

More photos from Tel Aviv below. It is still unclear how widespread the damage is. It looks like there are pictures of some of the same buildings but from different angles.

It’s reported that 78 Iranians were killed in the Israeli strike. Israeli numbers at this point are hard to discern — although at least three people were killed. The strikes back and forth seem to be ongoing. Here are some headlines from this morning’s Haaretz, a decent Israeli newspaper.

Trump has taken a beating from the MAGA people who believed they were voting for an anti-war president, one who supported diplomacy and negotiation. Tucker Carlson has been brutal in his comments but all over social media people are furious and sadly for Israel — support, aside from neocon hardliners is dwindling fast.

There are not just a few people who see Israel as a genocidal bully, getting its comeuppance. This was predictable and something we have been warning about since October 7th. After 9/11 America had the moral high ground until the debacle in Iraq and the goodwill vanished pretty quickly. Abu Ghraib and that tortures within that ghastly place were the last straw for many. The photos and video coming out of Gaza for nearly two years are having the same affect. It’s all made worse by Washington’s blind fealty to a country making the world a more dangerous place for us all. Ironically for Jewish people, the diaspora is now safer than Israel — their “protective” safe space.

Netanyahu has destroyed Gaza, terrorized Lebanon, helped install terrorists to lead Syria and provoked a new conflict that could entrap Western troops.

Trump has thrown away the coalition of support he built with his dishonest talk of ending conflict. I’ve included the full Judge Nap video below. After you spend some time with me and the Colonel, this is worth a watch.

In the meantime, where is Tulsi Gabbard?

Trump has created a new problem for himself. His upcoming military parades will be viewed less patriotically in the shadow of America’s role in the Iran/Israel war. The No Kings anti-Trump protests that will takeover many American cities will latch onto this week’s events with glee, proving they will say, that Trump is a military dictator.

Stay critical,

#truthovertribe