MIDWEEK MELTDOWN (DIGEST)

Just after I recorded this I saw that today’s Globe and Mail reports that the Liberals are proposing “major curbs” on immigration and that this follows Trump’s demand that we crack down on the border. Prime Minister Carney’s moves are enigmatic to say the least and I will deal with this on Friday. His moves change minute by minute and make no sense. Is this political pragmatism triumphing over ideology?

As for Gay Pride defunding, here is Home Depot’s explanation which is oblique to say the least. In a statement, Home Depot said:

"We work with an extensive network of non-profits made up of thousands of local and national organizations to amplify our support to the communities we serve. We continually review our non-profit giving and decided not to contribute to this event this year with no agreement in place to do so. "We continue to participate in Pride activities throughout Canada and look forward to working with Toronto Pride on future opportunities." In a separate statement, a Google spokesperson said the company has supported Pride for many years — but this year would be doing so with a group of employees marching in the parade. "We will also continue to celebrate heritage and community moments throughout the company, including Pride," the statement reads.

I suspect the company is squeamish about some of the unwholesome goings on at the current versions of “Pride” and I’m not talking about men holding hands in public, which as a culture we are well passed. The fetishizing of gay sex, right out in the open, the nudity and other not for public consumption features — have no place at a public gathering which includes children. But frankly, as an adult, I don’t want to see it either and have avoided the Pride parade for years.

My loyalty has been tested since women were thrown directly under the bus to make way for “trans” demands, no matter how threatened or unsafe those demands made women feel. A once noble cause has been corrupted.

Please watch all the way through to my plea for a great basketball player to sign with the Raptors. Kwai Leonard and the team offered my last great year before COVID-19 and I would love to hear of your great year in the comments below.

Do enjoy the “dagger” shot at the game I took my family to. We will never forget that night. God bless Kwai. They faced the Bucks next. In the end we won it all.

Long live the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nigerian-Greek basketball player as a future Toronto Raptor and hopeful symbol to a downtrodden city. Hope he signs.