VIDEO POD: SAVING DEMOCRACY IN A WORLD CORRUPTED BY FEAR

Guest: John Carpay on his book Corrupted by Fear.

1:00 monologue about Hockey Canada sexual assault trial and the effect of pornography on our young people - men and women.

10:15 Follow the Silenced discussion and trailer

14: 36 intro to John Carpay interview

1:25:43 Ostrich superstars

Corrupted by Fear is the title of John Carpay’s book and it captures perfectly the playbook that haunts not just Canada but all Western nations. The ones who pursued the whacky COVID-zero agenda, which followed the bankrupt net-zero agenda are the worst offending governments. Whether leaders like Trudeau where actually scared of the virus or just play-acting a medical horror movie to gain massive social control is debatable. But the outcome is the same; a clampdown on our rights not seen since wartime.

Carpay’s book shines a burning bright light on how our courts were at the forefront of a massive rights theft through the acceptance by judges of judicial notice as the bedrock of the scientific debate around vaccine mandates and lockdowns. It means simply that the bench accepted, without query government and public health’s version of COVID-19, the efficacy and safety of the discredited vaccines and that lockdowns worked and didn’t harm people. This despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. Think about that for a minute. Our somber and learned courts abdicated their democratic responsibilities at the time we needed them most. This is important for us to fully understand and Carpay lays it out clearly.

You should also know that witnesses against the government’s mandates included some of the most credible medical dissident voices in the world, including Jay Bhattacharya, now head of the NIH.

Do not expect the new Liberal government to elevate critics of discredited public health policy to the halls of power, like Jay has been. As we move further in time away from these politically driven but catastrophic events with the perpetrators still in government and its bureaucracy — the opposition too cowardly to say a peep — a reckoning becomes less and less likely.

Sadly, even with Bobby Kennedy Jr. in a position of power in DC and mountains of evidence of harm, politics still plague and prevent the only morally and medically correct decision which is to pull the COVID shots entirely from the market.

Doctors in Canada have signed off on giving them to pregnant women as if everything we have learned matters not.

The depth and breadth of the tragedy is nearly unspeakable and perhaps that is why the people responsible for it and their enablers are skating away.

Jospeh Stalin was correct to say "The death of one man is a tragedy, the death of millions is a statistic". A single death is intensely personal and evokes empathy because we can imagine the loss and grief. When millions die, it is an abstraction and the impact is diminished. All tyrants know this to be true — even modern day ones.

This idea is why Follow the Silenced is such an important film. We play the trailer in the show this week but here is the Youtube posting so you can view the entire film.

This little gem of Canadian government propaganda will great you over at Youtube where the film is posted. We are not a free country.

As I mentioned in the show, Mary Talley Bowden and Bret Weinstein had a debate about pulling the shots now. Dr. Bowden is upset that Kennedy, who was one of the the vaccine’s most vociferous critics seems to be slow rolling its removal from the market. I fully support and understand her position. Were it Thalidomide, where the outcomes were terrifying obvious from birth — it would have happened long ago. But like the film itself says, the vaccine injured remain in the shadows permitting this moral failure.

Bret argues that Kennedy must play the Washington game. Here is the clip.

Telling people to tamp down their anger and play along is asking them to lie. It erodes our moral fabric and gives power to the perpetrators. Suggesting we be patient nullifies our belief that they harm people. It is illogical. I would love to know your take in the comments.

Harm was done to us all on a massive scale: lockdowns, the shot, deteriorating social cohesion, addictions, suicides, corruption of science and loss of faith in our institutions. Carpay likens what happened then to the years proceeding Germany’s fall into darkness. We’ve made the same analogy on the show many times since 2020. Carpay is correct and we must never, ever forget.

Stay critical

#truthovertribe

See you Wednesday.