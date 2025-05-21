MIDWEEK DIGEST: TRUCKER VICTORY, BIDEN COVER-UP EXPLODES, SAD NEWS FROM A BELOVED CARTOONIST

Sad news from “Dilbert” cartoonist and podcast host Scott Adams this week as he announced on his daily show that he is dying of prostate cancer. He showed great courage in the announcement and his many fans were devastated. Scott’s casual approach in relating to his audience is much appreciated during the dark times. It is a triumph of simplicity and content over technology. I don’t always agree with his takes, but he makes them honestly and has suffered professional setbacks as a result.

Trump’s FBI director Kash Patel and his 2 IC, Dan Bongino looked like they were starring in a hostage video while appearing with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo over the weekend. The most unsettling moment was their response to her question about Jeffrey Epsteins’ manner of death. I break it down above in the video. Here is Jimmy Dore’s take with the Bongino/ Patel video included. Go to 4:20.

I am following the Hockey Canada/sex assault case in London very carefully and will be talking about it on the show this week. It is an example of political/cultural prosecutions running amok. The Crown should never have proceeded. The young men behaved terribly that night but even so seemed to do everything they could do to gain consent during an awful, drunken sex party in a hotel room with a seemingly willing participant. The Crown isn’t even denying their version. Hockey Canada threw these guys under the bus by panicking and settling for millions pre-trial. And I can see, even the lefty Toronto Star is beginning to ask questions. More coming.

Trucker victory for Harold Jonker yesterday. Acquitted on all charges. Chris Barber is seeking a stay on his charges/conviction today in Ottawa.

Stay critical.

See you soon.

https://www.jccf.ca/will-chris-barber-be-jailed-for-peacefully-protesting-court-to-decide-soon/