NEW POD: OG COVID DISSIDENT, THINKER AND FRIEND -- JEFFREY TUCKER IS BACK

Guest: Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone and Great Barrington Declaration

Trish’s Monologue: Colt Gray, school shooters and the sins of the father plus Russia/Gate 2.0. The US DOJ smears Conservative influencers and reveals the lucrative game of getting and keeping people mad.

Sorry for the late post. The struggle is real but I’m working on it. Satisfying to bring you one of the most interesting conversations we’ve had this year. Jeffrey Tucker has always been a favourite guest and although we haven’t spoken in quite a few months, it’s like we never said goodbye. We seem to be travelling on the same bewildering continuum, as the doors on free speech slam shut while the the gates to unfettered immigration are wide open. I’ve said, since I started the podcast that all of the problems in the West could be solved under the spotlight of a free press but we don’t have one.

The solution, increasingly seems like its not going to come from any of the high profile influencers who have figured out that the road to riches is clout chasing — meaning telling your followers what they want to hear to grow numbers and then selling those numbers to the highest bidder. The legacy media gambit.

A DOJ document accuses Tenet Media, owned by Lauren Chen and her husband, of paying off high profile podcasters to shill for Russia — with money from shadowy Russian investors. The document confirms that Dave Rubin and Tim Pool amongst others were receiving 100 thousand dollars per week — but did not know they were part of a propaganda play. And there is no evidence they changed their messaging on Russia for a payoff.

I did gasp at the huge amount of cash being sloshed around at the upper echelons of indy media. I don’t begrudge anyone getting rich and many of the biggest names already are but this story made me realize that their shows represent another kind of conformity, perhaps as bad as legacy media. The ideas discussed, the positions taken and the guests recycled along with the usual podcast bros stopping by — is its own kind of narrative gatekeeping, confirming the biases of their followers — the opposite of #truthovertribe. Let’s make objectivity great again!

Colt Gray’s story took a further turn last week when family started speaking out on his behalf. The teen school shooter was clearly the victim of a traumatic and brutal childhood and it’s reported he’d been begging for psychiatric help to no avail. America blows money for foreign wars meanwhile addiction, mental illness and child abuse run rampant. No one has contradicted this tragic history and I hope there is room for lessons to be learned. Yes, he should be locked up but how did this kid fall through the cracks? Parental soul killing should also be a crime.

