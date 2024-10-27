NEW POD: PROOF THAT DEMOCRATS CHEAT

GUEST: Lawyer Jared Beck

MONOLOGUE: Dem Party cheating exposed by Wikileaks continues

The best thing that ever happened to the Democrats was the decision by liberal billionaires to dictate the terms of what is acceptable news content. Without that most powerful tool on their side, one that pollutes the actual foundations of democracy — news gathering and free speech — Joe Biden would never have “won” the 2020 election. And Kamala Harris would never have made it to the presidential election.

It’s not just our fetid information spaces that allowed a demented corruptocrat and his hopelessly inept sidekick, VP Harris to become the de facto leaders of the most most powerful nation on earth. I could make a solid argument that this title has further slipped away on a tide of immoral and highly dangerous foreign policy and domestic decisions, including unchecked immigration. Harris’ robotic talking point about the reform bill that would have solved this problem had it not been for Donald Trump is ludicrous. She leaves out the large number of executive orders Biden used to deconstruct the Trump administration’s moves to slow the onslaught at the Southern border.

What the captured news media does is distort, lie, hide, and ignore on behalf of the Dem Party and the DC blob that supports it — which is to say most of the bureaucracy including the regulatory agencies and the Pentagon. Legacy media did mention the Wikileaks email dump that proved the DNC cheated on behalf of the blob’s favourite candidate — in this case Hilary Clinton over Bernie Sanders who was surging like mad and an avowed socialist. But that piece of illustrative history has been deeply memory holed, despite what the old headlines accurately reported.

Hillary’s best friend, DNC leader Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was fired but went to work for Clinton’s campaign. Likeable Dem operative Donna Brazile and even Sentator Elizabeth Warren copped to the scam.

But in the end, the media moved on and Bernie was somehow convinced to let it go — even though he was starting to get massive crowds of young people. His anti-war campaign was gaining traction which made him a threat to the DC military/industrial crooks that don’t make bank if the bombs aren’t falling. All it took for him to betray his own supporters was the phoney story — pushed by Obama even then, that Trump was an existential threat.

The party and its Clintonian apparatchiks conspired against Sanders and he let them. A generation of hopeful young people were betrayed. I’ll never forget it. It was a catastrophic political event for me and had I been American, would have voted for Trump just to spite Hillary Clinton. I believe many young people did just that. Take a minute and watch this historically tragic speech by Sanders shilling for the woman and party that cheated him and his supporters — while Sanders attempts to sheepdog his hopeful young followers into her camp.

Lawyer Jared Beck launched a lawsuit over DNC cheating and we discuss what he discovered on my latest podcast. It is just one of the pillars of how the Democrats steal elections and we talk about many of them in the context of the 2020 race which I still believe was stolen. As does Jared.

Media wish this bit of history would go away. And in a sense it has. But Trump has every reason to believe they will try it again through whatever means. And Kamala Harris’ campaign has just hired Marc Elias — Hillary’s devoted lawyer who has had his hand in most of the sneaky Democrat trickery and lawfare. But it seems on the eve of this important election, the cheating story itself has been spiked, as we used to say.

You’ll recall that the DNC email dump was so damning it inspired Hillary to cook up the dossier and the Russian collusion hoax to change the subject. Those were dark years. Obama and his unofficial cabinet still met in the basement of his mansion in Kalorama to plot and scheme and did everything in their power to undermine Trump’s presidency.

I think people have wised-up as they say in Vegas. Harris seems to be tanking and desperation is infecting her countenance and rallies. People I know who hated Trump are starting to change their view — in part because Harris is so terrible and her attacks on Trump so hysterical that she is inadvertently giving away the steal.

Stay critical.

