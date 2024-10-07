Guest: Author/Journalist Ray McGinnis

Monologue: Left to die in Helene’s aftermath

Close: The joy of 25 years of sobriety and personal CBC regrets.

Podcast Platform Blurb: The Biden government makes a bigger disaster out of Hurricane Helene and journalist Ray McGinnis and Trish deep dive his brand new book on the lies that fuelled the end of the Freedom Convoy and the inquiry that got the story wrong. Plus a special personal anniversary and Trish takes a stand against her old employer, the CBC.

I will write a special Substack on my CBC decision later in the week and also expect a review of my October 7th and Gaza reporting and analysis later today with updates.

This is a big day around here as I am madly researching and editing that piece, including how it birthed #truthovertribe and how it has exposed the deep divisions in many of the movements I have counted on to keep me sane during our current, crazy epoch.

Here's a link for people who want to check out Ray's book, Unjustified, on Kobo instead of Amazon: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/unjustified-3

It is an important work. From the introduction:

We have shifted from an open society where people can have difficult civil discussions about challenging issues. We are becoming a closed-down society where people know not to voice opinions or raise issues when they are met with silence, shaming or vitriol. Russian chess master Gary Kasparov said in 2017, “The point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda, it is to exhaust critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” The propaganda of the past fear years in Canada has impaired the lure of critical thinking. And truth. Do we really care about truth anymore? In these pro-authoritarian times, what is taking its place. Have we become afraid of democracy?

In our upcoming film, we will expose more about Canada losing our democratic mindset, how our institutions have played a role and how the Freedom Convoy takedown was the visual many of us will never forget. Please support the Trials of Tamara Lich, if you can. Our next round of filming is imminent. Give this story a voice as we are learning more everyday about perhaps the biggest betrayal of our values in Canadian history.

Donations website: https://www.givesendgo.com/convoydoc

Independent reporting and filmmaking that doesn’t conform to the current accepted narrative is extremely difficult. We would be so grateful for your continuing support of this film. It is the story of the Convoy, public health policy manipulations and how easy it is for a government to hide its own failures behind propaganda - especially when legacy media enable it.

More to come today.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

I am still throttled on X/Twitter so do share if you can.

And comment to keep the free speech conversation going!

Share