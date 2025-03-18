NEW POD: VIVA FREI ON THE CARNEY CARNIVAL AND A COUNTRY DIVIDED

This morning I discovered a Mark Carney video that offers hope that he could be vanquished — despite media enthusiasm and NDP collaboration. The video raised my spirits significantly after the shock of seeing Carney breathlessly jetting off to to his WEF, net-zero, war-loving friends in European capitals, signalling where his priorities lie. Which is to say — not with us. This is in keeping with his public statements about how he identifies — not as a Canadian first. We are merely a passport provider.

In 2023, when speaking at a World Economic Forum event on energy transition, Carney identified himself as European during a conversation with Alessandra Galloni, the editor-in-chief of Reuters, and the event host. “I am a European actually, I’m an Irish citizen,” he said. Carney, at that point in the conversation, was talking about climate resilience and inflation. “I would say that certainly the EU and the United States are friends, as are the Canadians,” Carney continued. “I’ll throw the Canadians in, I’m also Canadian.” The quip caught the attention of Conservative parliamentarians at the time, including Saskatchewan MP Jeremy Patzer, who wrote on Facebook that, “Mark Carney is not in it for Canadians. In fact, he doesn’t even identify as a Canadian.”

And he thinks we all identify as he does. That Canadians are more like his globalist, European friends. The part not spoken being “than Americans”.

Let’s do a survey once the anti-Americanism drummed up by Trudeau and Ford dies down a little bit. I suspect, given our cultural connections, Netflix, New York City, Texas, Florida, the NBA, Hollywood — most Canadians, if they are telling the truth would actually identify more with America. This shocking statement by our new prime minister begs the question, which Europeans are Canadians most like? The leaders he is stalking are not even popular with their own voters.

Carney’s European jaunt and his choice of hosts resembles the final days of the fake rock band Spinal Tap — on their way out but still popular with a very small group of die-hard fans. Except The Tap were more loveable.

Macron is reviled around the world and on the way out. Why would Carney race over to France to shake the hand of a President with snake-in-a-wheel-rut low approvals? Even the Europeans we are supposed to be so much like, can’t stand Macron.

What did they talk about? How about Macron’s latest budget pushed through by decree, which contains this.

If you think Britain’s ZEV mandate is tough, note the astonishing tariff tucked away in the text of the new French budget, rammed through the national assembly this week by the decree power of Article 49.3 – the hallmark of the Macron era. As of next month, the tax on a Porsche Cayenne or a BMW X6 M will be €70,000 (£58,000), rising to €90,000 by 2027. That is a tax with teeth. The malus écologique (green charge) is a rising penalty based on grams of CO2 per kilometre. These start at 113 g/km this year, tightened to 103 g/m by 2027, with some hardship exemptions. That is already enough to capture two thirds of all cars currently sold in France. The tax on the workaday Renault Captur will double this year to €330, rising to €851 by 2027. The more powerful TCE 90 model will be close to three times that.

Then off to see Keir Starmer, the leftist prepared to send his country’s own sons and daughters to die in Ukraine in service of the foreign policy deep-state. Starmer is the British Prime Minister whose approvals have been the lowest in his country’s history — although his Ukraine stance, oddly, has raised his numbers within his own party.

Then, King Charles, another “leader” who is plummeting in the polls due to his obsessive need to signal that the British working class are offensive, racist, morons who don’t understand the climate crisis.

This image of these two net-zero fanatics, sitting in a gilded palace, both knowing the joy and comfort of motorcades, flying private and living in massive houses — signals inadvertently, what Carney is up to. He is not one of us. He is one of them. We will suffer. The pampered elites will not. They never do. Meanwhile — the lineup near my apartment for the food-bank grows longer every week.

The biggest connection we have with Europeans right now is that our brethren across the pond are sick of leaders like Carney, Macron, Starmer and King Charles. Many of you will recall that I have been supportive of the English Monarchy but King Charles’ inability to stay out of politics has done me in. In other words — I’m out.

Carney’s trip avoided DC and Donald Trump, the person we should actually be building bridges toward for the good of our country. But Carney instead, sent a message as surely as if he had taken out a billboard in Times Square.We Canadians don’t like Trump, MAGA and anything else affiliated with the Orange Man. This is the diplomatic version of shooting one’s self in the foot. More foolishness from a man who thinks it is macho to make US/Canada relations as toxic as possible with childish statements like: “(America is) a country we can no longer trust” and warning that like-for-like tariffs would continue “until the Americans show us respect.”

As for that hopeful video — I trust Carney’s opponents will be studying his revealing reaction to being challenged for once by a reporter. It was CBC’s Rosemary Barton. Imagine him trying to best Pierre Poilievre in a debate.

Prickly. Unrepentant. Not a good look. Perhaps that’s why the Liberals played the Carney card the way they did, by appointing him — since he is not easily electable. Watch.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe