Anyone from a violent family understands the cognitive dissonance gripping our post-COVID world. We’re feeling the same unspoken dread that informed our childhood, morning-after, breakfast table. Dark deeds from the night before are not mentioned. All is well. Lunches packed and then off to school. But we are hiding our pain and the family secret that imprints it. No one in a position of authority who might help us ever acknowledges what is happening. Apologies are not made. Reparations not given. The cycle repeats itself until we are old enough to remove ourselves, carrying scars of abandonment and helplessness.

We go through life resenting the institutions that should have protected us but didn’t. Not even the police who arrived quickly but never took us with them. No one came to our rescue.

And this, my friends, is why our country desperately needs an official COVID inquiry. Like our parents, public health is charged with protecting us. But instead it violated sacred medical and historical texts from first do no harm to the Nuremberg articles about bodily autonomy. It closed off our access to religious community, poisoned our relationships with neighbours, family and friends, set-up recovering addicts to relapse and die and mandated a vaccine that killed and maimed people. But it seems that those who committed these medical and sociological atrocities are allowed to move on — without a backward glance at the wreckage.

Twenty years from now, there might be some kind of royal commission. The National Citizen’s Inquiry has done the hard work of documenting testimonies and I admire them for doing it. But no one expects it will force a mea culpa from any of the captured medics and bureaucrats whose version of science and medicine resembles the lead-up to the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl. Flawed reactor design was influenced by groupthink and loyalty to The Party — not to the human beings who were destroyed by it. I don’t see much difference.

This week, I thought it important to investigate a National Post piece that highlighted some thoughts from Kevin Bardosh of Collateral Global and a highly regarded public health researcher. The article itself is a study in wishy-washy journalistic laziness but Kevin has some important things to say.

I hope they don’t get away with all the damage and heartbreak they’ve caused. All we can do, like the NCI, is keep telling the stories. And we will.

