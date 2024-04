Canada slides into a dark epoch as a jury verdict in three of the Coutts blockade cases portends jail time and an uncertain future for civil disobedience. Marco Van Huigenbos, who protested harmful C-19 policies, was convicted this week and tells Trish that he is prepared to do his time.

Please forgive any minor technical issues you might notice. With Trish still recovering from her injury, things aren’t quite back to 100 percent just yet.