Note: I have an interview with Sam Cooper booked. You can read his work on Substack here.

Julius Ruechel can be found here.

A few of us feet like the tariff wars are just another sheepdog roundup by failing politicians in a sinking country. Let me explain. I am not a blind Trump supporter but I am pretty good at spotting blind Trump haters — which is to say all legacy media and most of Canada’s elite, especially the Laurentian brand.

What better way to lure the voters back into your camp than putting on a big macho show of patriotism filled with anti-Trump salvos. The Liberals and frankly most of the rest of the pols in this country have little to offer but they know they can get people fired up using fear and demonization of the other — just like during C-19. And it worked. There were even Canadians rudely booing at sporting events the Star Spangled Banner, a song that means a lot to veterans and their families. How awful.

Make no mistake. Our fellow Canadians were booing whom our Southern neighbours voted for as much as the tariffs themselves.

Trudeau wants to remain king as long as possible and will stoop to any level, including inciting an unnecessary tariff war — rather than do what Trump demanded which would be better for both countries. Sorting out the border and ending the industrial scale fentanyl dens and the cartels money-laundering real estate scams — is the most obvious win/win in the history of negotiations. But our guys had to fight with their guys in search of political capital. A dying resource for them all right now.

Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau are two sides of a dangerous folie à deux, an infamous, shared psychiatric disorder that involves two people believing the same false thing — in this case, that they should stick around.

For both Julius and I, watching the hysteria play out across the country reminded us of how easily our countrymen can be captured. They were even displaying Canadian flags at local supermarkets — the same one that scared Ottawa elites during the Convoy because, they said, it was a symbol of hate.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe