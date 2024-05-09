Playback speed
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — Together Again

A Very Special Coffee with the Convoy
Trish Wood
May 09, 2024
33
Transcript

For the first time since their arrests more than two years ago, Tamara and Chris have been cleared by a judge to see each other outside of a courtroom or in the presence of their lawyers. In their first interview since that ruling, we thought we’d sit down in the spirit of our old ‘Coffee with the Convoy’ Livestreams that began before they even made it to Ottawa. We found them having a few beers and celebrating this small victory.

The mood was hopeful and infused with fellowship and good will. Are there great days ahead?

