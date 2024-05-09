Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — Together Again

For the first time since their arrests more than two years ago, Tamara and Chris have been cleared by a judge to see each other outside of a courtroom or in the presence of their lawyers. In their first interview since that ruling, we thought we’d sit down in the spirit of our old ‘Coffee with the Convoy’ Livestreams that began before they even made it to Ottawa. We found them having a few beers and celebrating this small victory.

The mood was hopeful and infused with fellowship and good will. Are there great days ahead?

Catch the podcast and other great episodes HERE